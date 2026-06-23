The Coconut Cult Launches Apple Cinnamon Roll and Cookies and Cream Probiotic Coconut Yogurt Minis Nationally at Target

Coconut Cult Logo Coconut cult 4oz Apple Cinnamon and Cookies and Cream

Two new 4oz probiotic coconut yogurt cups with 50 billion CFUs per ounce and 20 grams of protein per cup now available at Target stores nationwide for $4.89.

Getting into Target is a defining moment for The Coconut Cult and the gut health category. Target gives us the platform to bring real, alive, uncompromising probiotic food to millions of households.” — Ari Raz

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coconut Cult , the nation's leading super-live probiotic coconut yogurt brand, today announced the national retail launch of two new flavors — Apple Cinnamon Roll and Cookies and Cream — in its 4oz mini cup format, now available in Target stores across the United States. The launch marks a significant expansion of The Coconut Cult's national retail presence and introduces its highest-protein, most broadly distributed product format to date.Each 4oz mini cup is priced at $4.89 and delivers 50 billion colony-forming units (CFUs) of live probiotics per ounce across 16 proprietary super-live probiotic strains and 20 grams of protein per cup, making it one of the most nutrient-dense and probiotic-potent single-serve yogurt products currently available in mass retail."Getting into Target is a defining moment for The Coconut Cult and honestly for the whole gut health category," said Ari Raz, CEO of The Coconut Cult. "We have always believed that super-live probiotics should not be a specialty store luxury. Target gives us the platform to bring real, alive, uncompromising probiotic food to millions of households across the country — in two flavors that prove gut health and indulgence are not mutually exclusive."National Availability and Product DetailsThe Apple Cinnamon Roll and Cookies and Cream probiotic coconut yogurt minis are available immediately at Target retail locations nationwide. Both flavors are sold in the brand's signature 4oz mini format at $4.89 per cup and will be merchandised in the refrigerated natural foods and dairy alternative sections.Product Highlights:* Probiotic Potency: 50 billion CFUs per ounce* Probiotic Diversity: 16 custom super-live probiotic strains* Protein Content: 20 grams per cup* Format: 4oz mini cup* Retail Price: $4.89 per cup* Base: Organic coconut cream, organic coconut water* Certifications: Organic, Vegan, Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free* Fermentation: Unpasteurized, small-batch, super-live culturesApple Cinnamon RollThe Apple Cinnamon Roll flavor delivers the warm, nostalgic comfort of a freshly baked cinnamon roll in a probiotic coconut yogurt format. Made with organic coconut cream, coconut water, real apple, and cinnamon with no artificial flavors or preservatives, the flavor functions as a high-protein breakfast, post-workout snack, or dessert alternative, while delivering the brand's signature super-live probiotic potency in every cup. Each 4oz cup is priced at $4.89 and delivers 50 billion CFUs per ounce and 20 grams of protein.Cookies and CreamThe Cookies and Cream flavor represents The Coconut Cult's most indulgent product launch to date, combining the brand's organic coconut yogurt base with clean, whole-food cookies and cream inclusions. Like all Coconut Cult products, it is unpasteurized and contains live, active probiotic cultures, delivering 50 billion CFUs per ounce and 20 grams of protein per cup without compromising on ingredient integrity. The flavor is organic, dairy-free, gluten-free, and soy-free, and is available at Target nationwide at $4.89 per cup.Strategic Retail ExpansionThe Target launch follows The Coconut Cult's established national presence at Whole Foods Market and direct-to-consumer sales through thecoconutcult.com. The brand reported 142 percent year-over-year revenue growth in its most recently reported fiscal year and is currently projecting 90 percent growth in 2026. The expansion into Target represents the brand's largest single retail partnership by store count and is expected to meaningfully accelerate top-line growth while broadening its consumer demographic reach.The Coconut Cult's 4oz mini format was developed specifically to reduce the barrier to trial for first-time buyers, offering an accessible $4.89 entry point while maintaining the full probiotic potency and ingredient standards of its larger formats.About The Coconut CultProbiotic-curious? Searching for digestive nirvana? The Coconut Cult is here to show you the light. Our coconut yogurt, created with 16 strains of super-live probiotics, is here to give your gut life. Made with only real, whole ingredients and in tiny, one-gallon batches, it is a taste unlike anything else. Every time. Renounce the good-bacteria-killing pasteurization of dead yogurt, and commit to the gut-balancing magic of lovingly fermented, super-live probiotics, for life. Trust your gut. Join us.Website: thecoconutcult.com Store Finder: thecoconutcult.com/pages/find-us-in-store Media Contact: press@thecoconutcult.comSOURCE: The Coconut Cult

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