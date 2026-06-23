Lavior and Lovell Announce Partnership to Increase Access to Advanced Wound and Skin Care Solutions for VA, DoD, and IHS

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Partnership expands access to clinically backed botanical wound and skin care products across federal healthcare systems.

Lovell is proud to partner with Lavior to help bring innovative wound and skin care solutions to federal healthcare providers serving Veterans and active-duty military personnel.” — Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, June, 23, 2026 — Laviorand LovellGovernment Services today announced a partnership to expand access to Lavior's advanced botanical wound and skin care products across federal healthcare systems, including the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS).As part of this collaboration, Lovell Government Services will serve as Lavior's Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor, supporting access to Lavior products through established federal contracting channels.Lavior offers a comprehensive line of botanical wound and skin care products formulated specifically for diabetic and post-procedure skin, including its Diabetic Wound Therapy Gel, Advanced Diabetic Wound Hydrogel, Multipurpose Wound Gel, Post-Surgical Skin Barrier Gel, and Diabetic Skin Barrier Cream. Backed by 16 years of research and powered by the bioactive properties of the Inula viscosa AGS-RIED botanical species, Lavior's U.S.-made formulations help maintain the moist, protective environment essential to wound healing while supporting the skin's natural barrier. Several products carry HCPCS reimbursement codes (A6248 and A6250) as wound dressings and skin protectants/sealants, making it easier for VA and DoD providers to deliver clinically backed diabetic wound and skin care solutions to the Veteran and military patient populations they serve.Through Lovell, Lavior is positioning its product portfolio for streamlined access across federal procurement pathways, helping simplify the acquisition process while supporting agencies in meeting SDVOSB procurement goals. Lavior products are available through federal contracting vehicles, including the Department of Veterans Affairs Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), GSA Advantage, the Defense Logistics Agency's Electronic Catalog (ECAT), and the Department of Defense's Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA), providing government customers with efficient purchasing options."Lovell is proud to partner with Lavior to help bring innovative wound and skin care solutions to federal healthcare providers serving Veterans, active-duty military personnel, and other federal beneficiaries," said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services. "Lavior's commitment to evidence-based, clinically backed wound care aligns with our mission of connecting government healthcare providers with solutions that can improve patient outcomes and quality of care. We look forward to supporting broader access to these products throughout the federal healthcare system."“Getting proven, effective wound and skin care solutions to Veterans and active-duty patients should not be slowed by a complex acquisition process. Through Lovell’s SDVOSB expertise, we are helping federal providers access Lavior’s innovative, botanical, clinically backed formulations more efficiently across the VA, DoD, and IHS,” said Gilad Savion, CEO of Lavior Pharma Inc. “We’re proud to support these agencies in delivering better outcomes for the patients they serve.”About LaviorLavior Pharma Inc. is a botanical pharmaceutical company exclusively dedicated to advanced wound and skin care for diabetic, post-surgical, and everyday use. Drawing on more than 16 years of research into the bioactive properties of the Inula viscosa AGS-RIED botanical species, Lavior develops U.S.-made, clinically backed formulations that support the body's natural healing process while improving the resilience and appearance of compromised skin. Trusted by clinicians and patients nationwide, Lavior's products have been featured across national media outlets including ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox News.Learn more at www.lavior.com About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. The company partners with medical and pharmaceutical organizations looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com

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