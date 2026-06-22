Call for Artists: ARTinME 2026 at the Boothbay Region Art Foundation

Artists are being sought for the 4th annual juried, LARGE FORMAT exhibition by the Boothbay Region Art Foundation (BRAF), ARTinME 2026. The show, which will be on view from September 30th until November 7th, 2026, will be held at the BRAF Gallery located at 1 Townsend Ave, Boothbay Harbor, ME.

The ARTinME 2026 exhibition is open to full or part-time Maine artists working in large (minimum of 900+ sq. inches; e.g., a 30" x 30" piece) 2D format in various mediums and styles. Note: frames, if used, will not count towards meeting the size requirement. Small sculptures are also welcome. Prizes will be awarded during the Opening Reception which will take place on Saturday, October 3rd from 5 to 7pm.

Works will be juried by well-known Maine artists, Björn and Tollef Runquist.

Björn Runquist is a celebrated plein air painter dedicated to capturing the unvarnished authenticity of the state's working waterfronts. His evocative landscapes seamlessly merge the American luminist tradition with a sharp modern sensibility that offers viewers a profound moment of peace. Tollef Runquist is a prolific painter known for a fearless, experimental approach that blends abstract sensibilities with visceral experiences of place and perception. Tollef draws inspiration from highly diverse sources to create vibrant works that prioritize a shared moment of attention over a fixed narrative. As jurors they will bring a unique combination of multi-generational perspective, technical expertise, and creative dialogue to the selection process. More information about the jurors can be found on their websites: bjornrunquist.com and tolleffrunquist.com.

The Prospectus along with the ARTinME 2026 Submission Form are available for download below.

ARTinME 2026 Prospectus

Submission Form for ARTinME 2026

About the Boothbay Region Art Foundation: The Boothbay Region Art Foundation (BRAF), an inclusive, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has been a cornerstone of the midcoast Maine artistic community for over 60 years. Our mission is to create opportunities for people of all ages to enjoy, learn from, and participate in the visual arts.