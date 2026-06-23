G3 Enterprises Highlights Collection by DIAM, a new TCA-Free Cork Closure Innovation for Premium Wine Packaging

Collection by DIAM combines natural cork aesthetics with DIAM’s technical cork closure technology for premium wine packaging.

G3 Enterprises highlights Collection by DIAM, a TCA-free cork closure designed for premium wineries seeking consistency and presentation.

MODESTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collection by DIAM is a premium wine cork closure from DIAM Bouchage that combines the natural appearance of traditional cork with the technical consistency of DIAM’s micro-agglomerated cork technology . Available through G3 Enterprises for North American wineries, the closure is designed to support controlled oxygen transfer, consistent mechanical performance, TCA elimination, and elevated bottle presentation.Collection by DIAM was developed for winemakers seeking a closure that delivers both technical consistency and natural cork aesthetics. The closure features a DIAM micro agglomerated cork core covered with a thin sheet of natural cork that has been cleaned with Diam’s Super Critical CO2 process. This design gives each closure the natural appearance associated with traditional cork while maintaining the performance expectations that have made DIAM a respected name in wine closures. There is nothing else like it currently available by any other suppliers.The product reflects DIAM Bouchage’s continued focus on innovation in oxygen management, natural raw materials, and closure aesthetics. Collection by DIAM is designed to support consistency in mechanical performance and oxygen transfer, helping winemakers manage the aging process with greater confidence.“Collection by DIAM brings together the look of traditional cork for wineries focused on both the premium look of their cork and the technical consistency winemakers expect from DIAM,” said Susan Owen, Sr. Director at G3 Enterprises. “For wineries focused on both bottle presentation and long-term wine protection, this is an exciting development in cork closure technology.”DIAM Bouchage developed a high precision casing process to cover the closure’s ends and body with selected cork. The cork sheets are treated using DIAM’s supercritical CO2 cleaning process, which is used to remove TCA, the compound associated with cork taint. This process supports the organoleptic neutrality, consistency, and reliability that winemakers expect from the DIAM range.For premium wines, closures choice plays an important role in both technical performance and consumer experience. Collection by DIAM was created to enhance the visual moment of opening a bottle while supporting the consistency, controlled oxygen transfer, and aging performance associated with DIAM closures.“Winemakers are asking more from their closures,” said Kevin Andre, Sales Director of North America at DIAM Bouchage. “They want beauty, consistency, protection, and confidence. Collection by DIAM answers those needs by combining natural cork aesthetics with advanced closure technology.”As a supplier to the North American wine industry, G3 Enterprises works with wineries to provide packaging solutions that support quality, brand presentation, and product performance. The company’s wine packaging portfolio includes cork closures, glass bottles, labels, capsules, logistics, and other solutions designed to help wineries bring their products to market with confidence.To learn more about Collection by DIAM, visit DIAM Bouchage’s product announcement To learn more about G3 Enterprises, visit G3 Enterprises What is Collection by DIAM?Collection by DIAM is a cork closure designed for premium wines, combining a DIAM micro-agglomerated cork core with selected cork sheets for a natural cork appearance.How does Collection by DIAM support wine quality?It is designed to provide consistent mechanical performance and oxygen transfer, helping winemakers manage aging and bottle performance.How does DIAM address cork taint?DIAM uses a supercritical CO₂ cleaning process to remove TCA, the compound associated with cork taint.Who is Collection by DIAM designed for?It is designed for winemakers seeking premium presentation, technical consistency, and long-term wine protection.Where can North American wineries learn more or source Collection by DIAM?Wineries can contact G3 Enterprises for information about wine closure and packaging solutions.About G3 EnterprisesG3 Enterprises is an industry leading provider of packaging, logistics, real estate, and supply chain solutions. With decades of experience serving wine, beverage, food, agriculture, and industrial markets, G3 Enterprises provides integrated services designed to support customers with quality, reliability, and operational expertise.

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