Elected Leaders Recognize Day of Prayer for Agriculture

Nebraska Farm Bureau Nebraska elected leaders, agriculture groups, and faith leaders united Thursday, June 18 to encourage Nebraskans to join them in a Day of Prayer for Agriculture. The call comes amidst months of some of the most devasting extreme weather and natural disaster related events in the state’s history in addition to significant profitability challenges for agricultural producers. Extreme drought conditions, historic wildfires, damaging winds, hail, and flooding have impacted farm and ranch families and rural communities in different parts of the state. Governor Jim Pillen declared the Day of Prayer for Agriculture during a proclamation signing and prayer event held at the State Capitol. “Nebraska has been hit hard these past few months, and it’s moments like this, when everyone comes together, that reminds me why Nebraska is the absolute best state to live in. We are there for one another, and we show up when it matters most,” said Gov. Jim Pillen. “Many producers are facing really tough decisions. Our prayers go out to each and every one of them. We are doing everything we can to ensure they have resources available during this challenging time.” Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue pointed to the important role faith and prayer has played over last 250 years for farmers and ranchers when faced with working through weather and natural disasters that are beyond their control. “Our country was founded on the premise of one nation under God. As such, we recognize there is power in collective prayer and we’re happy to help bring Nebraskans together to demonstrate our support for farmers and ranchers as they work through these difficult times,” said McHargue. Rev. Kenneth Borowiak of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Friend and Zeke Pipher, pastor at Heartland Evangelical Free Church in Central City, provided words of inspiration, blessings, and led participants in prayers for Nebraska agriculture during the event. Nebraska State Director of Agriculture Sherry Vinton pointed to the resilience of agricultural producers in the face of the wildfires and challenging droughts, particularly in young people. “With these challenges, I’ve witnessed incredible courage, compassion, and maturity develop in our young people. Many have indicated they will choose careers as first responders, firefighters, mental health professionals, and other fields to help others after having gone through these experiences. Out of despair and disaster these young people are choosing hope,” said Vinton. USDA Nebraska Farm Service Agency Executive Director Hilary Maricle highlighted the importance of producers seeking help while outlining potential opportunities with federal programs to provide aid and assistance. “We ask that you’re not shy about coming and asking for help. Farmers and ranchers are very proud people. It’s important to make that ask, for both prayers and recovery help. Regardless of the challenges you’re facing in your operation, we do encourage you to make that call to your local Farm Service Agency office,” said Maricle.Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers also relayed his appreciation for the state’s farm and ranch families during the event. “Our agriculture producers feed the spirit of our state. We are vested in the values of Nebraska agriculture; the principles of hard work and integrity. Tonight, when we set down to pray with our kids, we will be praying for Nebraska agriculture,” said Hilgers. Support for agriculture during the Day of Prayer was registered far and wide across the spectrum of political and organizational leaders. “Agriculture is the economic driver of Nebraska. Farmers and ranchers pour their blood, sweat, and tears into feeding and fueling our country. As ag producers continue to face volatile weather and tough economic times, I join all of Nebraska in praying for them and their families.” S. Sen. Deb Fischer “Agriculture is the heart and soul of what we do in Nebraska. 2026 has been a challenging year for our farmers and ranchers. Droughts, historic wildfires, and high input costs have caused hardships. Despite the hard times, these women and men still show up to feed and fuel our state and world. Today, I’m joining all of Nebraska in praying for our agriculture communities. God bless our farmers and ranchers. God bless Nebraska.” S. Sen. Pete Ricketts “Nebraska agriculture producers continue to face natural hardships, from persistent drought and devastating wildfires to severe storms and flooding. Through these trials, they are pressing on with the grit that has always defined Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers. Today, I ask all Nebraskans to join me in praying for the resilience, relief, and safety of our farmers, ranchers, and their families.” Mike Flood (NE-1) “Nebraska farmers and ranchers are the backbone of our state and essential to feeding families across America and around the world. They have faced historic wildfires, lost grazing land and continued uncertainty in the farm economy, yet they keep showing the grit and faith that define Nebraska agriculture. On this Day of Prayer for Agriculture, we ask God to watch over our producers, their families and the rural communities that help sustain our nation.” Don Bacon (NE-2) “Today, I joined countless Nebraskans across our state in praying for our farmers and ranchers who continue to confront harsh weather conditions and persistent wildfires. While the destruction has been devastating, Nebraskans are resilient and we will get through these difficult times together. My staff and I remain ready to support Nebraska’s ag producers in every way we can. Moving forward, I will continue to work with Governor Pillen and the rest of Nebraska’s congressional delegation to ensure our producers continue to receive the assistance and resources they need.” Adrian Smith (NE-3) “Today, we pause to pray for Nebraska’s dedicated and resilient farmers and ranchers. We recognize the profound hardships they have faced in recent months, from severe drought to devastating wildfires. In these challenging times, we ask God for the strength to persevere, placing our faith and trust in Him. Together, let us pray for the safety of our farming and ranching families, favorable weather for our fields, and continued strength to be stewards of the land that feeds the world.” Joey Spellerberg, Nebraska State Treasurer “Even through these difficult times, it’s important to remember that we are not alone because we serve a God who is always with us. It’s inspiring to see our fellow Nebraskans uplift our industry and we hope people will continue praying.” Craig Uden, Nebraska Cattlemen president “Nebraska’s pork producers understand the challenges that weather, natural disasters, and other unforeseen events can create for farm families. While the recent fires have affected some sectors of agriculture more directly than others, we stand alongside all Nebraska farmers and ranchers during these difficult times. We are grateful for the opportunity to join in prayer for safety, strength, and favorable conditions for those who work every day to produce our food, fuel, and fiber.” Seth Mitchell, Nebraska Pork Producers Association executive director “Gathering in our state capital was a meaningful reminder that while many of the producers facing drought, wildfires, severe weather and other challenges are miles away in their fields and ranches, they are not forgotten. While the event took place in Lincoln, its focus was on the farmers and ranchers who are the backbone of Nebraska agriculture. Nebraska Sorghum was honored to join fellow agricultural organizations in recognizing the resilience of Nebraska producers and expressing our support for those navigating difficult conditions across our state.” Kristine Dvoracek Jameson, Nebraska Sorghum Producers executive director Recognizing a “Day of Prayer for Nebraska Agriculture” honors and encourages members of the agricultural community to remain strong as we face these challenges beyond our control. As you know, weather-related, and other difficulties have placed added pressure on our producers. Together, Nebraskans stand with our farmers and ranchers and support them in every way we can. Lori Luebbe, Nebraska Soybean Association executive director Agriculture producers in need of resources are encouraged to contact or call: The Nebraska State Department of Agriculture at https://nda.nebraska.gov/ The Nebraska Farm Service Agency at https://www.fsa.usda.gov/state-offices/nebraska The Nebraska Rural Response Hotline at 1-800-464-0258

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