Save the Date: Hearing on New Rule Proposed to Regulate Pesticide-Treated Seeds

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) announced today that it will hold a virtual public hearing on the recently proposed rules to regulate pesticide-treated seeds. The department released the proposed regulation on May 15 to formally define pesticide-treated seeds in the state, specify conditions under which those seeds are exempt from pesticide registration requirements, and require reporting on the use of pesticide-treated seeds in California.

The proposed regulation would require DPR to review and register the pesticides used to treat the seeds, but the treated seeds themselves would not need to be registered as separate pesticide products. The proposal would require monthly reporting of pesticide-treated seeds planted in California, including the type and quantity of seed planted and the pesticide products used to treat the seed.

Public Hearing Scheduled on July 6, 2026

DPR will hold a public hearing to receive verbal or written comments on July 6, 2026. The hearing will be conducted virtually to ensure statewide accessibility.

The hearing will be conducted in English with Spanish interpretation provided. Information on accommodations, including requesting interpretation in additional languages, can be viewed within the regulatory notice, available on DPR’s website.

Meeting Details

Date: Monday, July 6, 2026

Time: 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Location: Zoom (Virtual)

The virtual hearing will also be accessible via public webcast for persons who would like to watch this hearing without participating.

DPR is extending the public comment period to collect input through July 6, 2026. The department initially announced a 45-day public comment period through June 29, 2026, that is now being extended to account for submissions received during the scheduled hearing.

Comments can be submitted online through DPR’s public comment portal, SmartComment, or by U.S. mail.