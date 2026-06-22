Former Bellevue Police Department Officer Sentenced to Two Sentences of 10 to 20 years by Sarpy County District Court

Today, Ryan Agustin, a former Bellevue Police Department Officer, was sentenced to two sentences of 10 to 20 years by Sarpy County District Court Judge Nathan Cox for attempted manufacture of child sexual abuse material and possession of a firearm during a felony. He was also sentenced to an additional 2-3 years for terroristic threats. All sentences were ordered to run consecutively, for a total sentence of 22-43 years.

Last year, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office partnered with the Nebraska State Patrol to investigate Agustin. After he was arrested for manufacture of Child Sexual Abuse Material, a separate victim in an unrelated incident reported that Agustin had held a gun to the victim’s head and held the victim against their will.

Agustin pled to the two cases on April 6, 2026.

This case was investigated and prosecuted by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol, with cooperation from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and Bellevue Police Department.