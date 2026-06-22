V and Grupo Multimedios Partner to Accelerate Connected TV Advertising Growth in Mexico

V partners with Grupo Multimedios to expand connected TV advertising in Mexico, combining VIDAA’s scale with local media expertise and advertiser reach.

Local broadcasters and media companies play a critical role in every connected TV ecosystem because they understand their audiences, communities, and markets better than anyone else.” — Guy Edri, CEO, V

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- V, the global platform company behind VIDAA, today announced a strategic advertising partnership with Grupo Multimedios, one of Mexico's largest media, content, and advertising companies, to accelerate the growth of connected TV advertising across the VIDAA platform in the country.Under the agreement, Multimedios will represent advertising inventory across VIDAA's ecosystem in Mexico, including display and video advertising, as well as opportunities within the platform's growing TV Channels offering. The partnership further strengthens V's advertising capabilities in one of Latin America's most dynamic connected TV markets.The collaboration brings together one of Mexico's largest and fastest-growing Smart TV platforms with Multimedios' extensive commercial expertise and deep relationships with advertisers and agencies nationwide. Through its portfolio of television, digital, radio, OOH and content assets, including the highly popular Milenio Television and Channel 6, Multimedios reaches millions of consumers and plays a significant role in Mexico's media landscape.As connected TV continues to gain importance among advertisers, the partnership creates new opportunities for brands to engage audiences through premium advertising experiences on the largest screen in the home. With a rapidly growing footprint across Mexico and strong momentum among consumers, VIDAA provides advertisers with access to highly engaged audiences through display, video, and FAST channel advertising opportunities."Local broadcasters and media companies play a critical role in every connected TV ecosystem because they understand their audiences, communities, and markets better than anyone else," said Guy Edri, CEO of V. "Multimedios is one of Mexico's most respected media organizations, with deep local connections and strong relationships with advertisers across the country. By combining their market expertise with VIDAA's technology and growing reach, we are creating new opportunities for brands, content partners, and consumers while helping to accelerate the growth of connected TV advertising in Mexico.""Mexico is in the middle of a fundamental shift in how television is consumed, and local media leaders have a responsibility to shape that evolution rather than react to it. Partnering with VIDAA allows Multimedios to bring our content, our audience relationships, and decades of commercial expertise into one of the fastest-growing connected TV ecosystems in the country. Together we can offer Mexican advertisers a more complete proposition, one that combines the trust and reach of premium media with the addressability and innovation of next-generation television." Guillermo Franco, Chief Operating Officer, Grupo Multimedios said.The partnership builds on V's broader strategy of working with leading local media organizations in key markets around the world. By combining VIDAA's scale and technology with partners that possess deep local market knowledge, strong advertiser relationships, and premium content assets, V continues to create a more effective and sustainable connected TV ecosystem for advertisers, broadcasters, and viewers alike.According to Omdia, VIDAA recorded the largest unit growth among global Smart TV platforms between 2023 and 2025, reflecting its accelerating international expansion and growing adoption among consumers worldwide. Today, VIDAA is one of the largest Smart TV platforms in Mexico and continues to strengthen its position through investments in content, advertising, commerce, and strategic local partnerships.---About V and VIDAAV is a global platform company dedicated to building intelligent, content-first experiences for the connected home. Through its Smart TV operating system, VIDAA, V powers millions of TVs worldwide and continues to expand partnerships across content, advertising, commerce, and technology ecosystems. VIDAA is a high-performance, open Smart TV operating system designed for speed, simplicity, and seamless content discovery. The platform integrates major streaming apps, live content, free streaming channels, and advertising solutions within a unified interface.About MultimediosMultimedios is one of Mexico's leading media companies, operating television, radio, digital, print, and advertising businesses across the country. Through a portfolio that includes Milenio, Mexico’s renowned news platform, Channel 6 and numerous other media properties, Multimedios reaches millions of consumers and provides comprehensive advertising solutions to brands and agencies throughout Mexico.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.