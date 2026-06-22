'organized labor' won 6 Awards/selections as Best Book by Daniel P Quinn

“organized labor” won 6 Awards/selections as Best Book by Daniel P Quinn

“organized labor” won 6 Awards/selections as Best Book by Daniel P Quinn

A book… rich in content and well worth taking on a short or long trip. “ Malachy McCourt, NYTimes Best Selling Author”
— Malachy McCourt, NYTimes Best Selling Author
MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “organized labor” won 6 Awards/selections as Best Book by Daniel P Quinn

“In these times of studied ignorance idiocy illiteracy and strutting ingnoramusses, it’s a relief to read Daniel P Quinn’s adroitly titled ‘organized labor’. Quinn is adept at the written word as he is at the spoken word with all his theatrical ventures. Reading this collection you can almost hear the gentle strains of an operatic aria in the Italian parts and musicality is not absent in the other parts.

A book… rich in content and well worth taking on a short or long trip. “

Malachy McCourt, NYTimes Best Selling Author.

Clown International Film Festival, Paris. for “organized labor” Best Book. January 31, 2025, Award Winner

Fellini Film Festival, Italy, “organized labor” Best Book, June 30, 2025, Finalist

RED MOVIE AWARDS, NYC

“organized labor” won 6 Awards/selections as Best Book.

December 21, 2023, Selected

Sweet Democracy Film Awards, Rome

“organized labor” won 6 Awards/selections as Best Book.

April 12, 2023, Award Winner
“organized labor” won 6 Awards/selections as Best Book
Swedish International Film Festival, Swedin,

“organized labor” won 6 Awards/selections as Best Book.

April 7, 2023, Award Winner

Beyond the Curve International Film Festival

“organized labor” won 6 Awards/selections as Best Book.

March 8, 2023, Nominee

Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
danielpquinn684@gmail.com

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Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747 danielpquinn684@gmail.com
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ArtsPRunlimited, Inc won 90 FilmFreeway Awards/Certificates. This includes 6 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! since 12/20-10/25. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Montreal, Sweden, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts, and more on Film Freeway. Also: Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and Diary of a Madman received an OBIE all in Manhattan Off-Broadway. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio on THE MORNING SHOW w/Bonnie Grice; The Today Show; Red Wheelbarrow Press;, and PRIMO magazine in 2023. His 1,400 Blogs and letters published by The New York Times from 1975-2025 are ongoing. He also received grants from the NY State Council on the Arts and The NYTimes Company Foundation. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine on Amazon.com. Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

http://danielpbquinn.wordpress.com

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