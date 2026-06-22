'organized labor' won 6 Awards/selections as Best Book by Daniel P Quinn
“organized labor” won 6 Awards/selections as Best Book by Daniel P Quinn
A book… rich in content and well worth taking on a short or long trip. “ Malachy McCourt, NYTimes Best Selling Author”MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “organized labor” won 6 Awards/selections as Best Book by Daniel P Quinn
— Malachy McCourt, NYTimes Best Selling Author
“In these times of studied ignorance idiocy illiteracy and strutting ingnoramusses, it’s a relief to read Daniel P Quinn’s adroitly titled ‘organized labor’. Quinn is adept at the written word as he is at the spoken word with all his theatrical ventures. Reading this collection you can almost hear the gentle strains of an operatic aria in the Italian parts and musicality is not absent in the other parts.
A book… rich in content and well worth taking on a short or long trip. “
Malachy McCourt, NYTimes Best Selling Author.
Clown International Film Festival, Paris. for “organized labor” Best Book. January 31, 2025, Award Winner
Fellini Film Festival, Italy, “organized labor” Best Book, June 30, 2025, Finalist
RED MOVIE AWARDS, NYC
“organized labor” won 6 Awards/selections as Best Book.
December 21, 2023, Selected
Sweet Democracy Film Awards, Rome
“organized labor” won 6 Awards/selections as Best Book.
April 12, 2023, Award Winner
“organized labor” won 6 Awards/selections as Best Book
Swedish International Film Festival, Swedin,
“organized labor” won 6 Awards/selections as Best Book.
April 7, 2023, Award Winner
Beyond the Curve International Film Festival
“organized labor” won 6 Awards/selections as Best Book.
March 8, 2023, Nominee
Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
danielpquinn684@gmail.com
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