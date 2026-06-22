THE TRAVELING GOLF DIVA PODCAST IS SEEKING INSPIRING WOMEN TO FEATURE

The Traveling Golf Diva Podcast celebrates women

"Every woman has a story worth sharing. The Traveling Golf Diva Podcast is a platform where passion meets purpose — bringing together women in golf.” — Doris Muscarella

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CALLING ALL WOMEN IN GOLF, TRAVEL & FASHION: THE TRAVELING GOLF DIVA PODCAST IS SEEKING INSPIRING WOMEN TO FEATUREThe Traveling Golf Diva Podcast, hosted by Doris Muscarella, is inviting dynamic and inspiring women from the worlds of golf, travel, fashion, media, and business to share their stories with a growing audience of passionate golfers and lifestyle enthusiasts. The Traveling Golf Diva Podcast celebrates women who are making an impact, creating memorable experiences, and inspiring others through their expertise, journeys, and personal stories.The podcast is currently seeking special guests and sponsors who have a powerful message, brand, or story to share.We are looking for: Women in the golf industry — professionals, instructors, entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators Travel experts & destination influencers — sharing unique golf travel experiences and adventures Fashion & lifestyle brands — bringing style, confidence, and creativity to the golf community Authors & motivational storytellers — sharing books, personal journeys, and empowering messages Women with media experience in golf and business — industry voices with valuable insights to shareAs a featured guest on The Traveling Golf Diva Podcast, guests receive:✔️ A professionally produced podcast episode featuring their story and expertise✔️ Promotion across multiple media platforms✔️ A direct link to their podcast episode to share with their audience✔️ Social media exposure and brand visibility✔️ Opportunity to be featured through podcast newsletter promotions reaching an engaged community of listeners and followersTo maximize visibility and provide additional brand exposure, featured guest opportunities require a promotional investment to enhance marketing support, such as podcast and newsletter promotion, as well as additional media exposure. This investment allows guests to expand their reach and showcase their brand, business, book, or story to a highly engaged audience.Interested in being featured? Women with a story to share are invited to apply today: https://thetravelinggolfdiva.com/become-a-guest/ Join The Traveling Golf Diva Podcast and become part of a community where golf meets travel, lifestyle, and unforgettable adventures.Media Contact:Doris MuscarellaHost, The Traveling Golf Diva Podcastdoris@thetravelinggolfdiva.com

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