Crisis Text Line & Youth Power Project Bring Youth Advocates to Capitol Hill to Expand Access to Mental Health Resources

On Youth Mental Health Advocacy Day, more than 50 advocates will urge Congress to support the bipartisan Improving Mental Health Access for Students Act

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On June 23, Crisis Text Line , a global nonprofit that provides free, 24/7, confidential mental health support in English and Spanish, will join the Youth Power Project on Capitol Hill for Youth Mental Health Advocacy Day . Together, the two organizations will bring more than 50 youth advocates to Washington to elevate the voices and experiences of young people and to call on Congress to take bipartisan action on the youth mental health crisis.This demonstrates commitment and urgency as the numbers behind the initiative are hard to ignore: Suicide is the second leading cause of death among adolescents, more than 36% of young adults ages 18 to 25 experience mental illness each year, and over 40% of high school students report persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness. Crisis Text Line is seeing this firsthand, as people reached out more than 1.5 million times for support in 2025, more than in any year before, and among texters under 18, suicide was the most discussed issue.At the center of the day is the bipartisan Improving Mental Health Access for Students Act ( S.1924/H.R. 3624 ), led by Senators Kennedy (R-LA) and Booker (D-NJ) and Representatives Correa (D-CA) and Bacon (R-NE). The bill would place the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, Crisis Text Line, and additional campus mental health resources directly on student ID cards for college students nationwide. It is a small change with a meaningful reach, because for many young people, a student ID is one of the first places they learn that help exists and where to find it.“We hear from young people every day who feel like they are running out of options, and they are telling us exactly what they need,” said Courtney Hunter, Vice President, Public Policy and Advocacy at Crisis Text Line. “Putting crisis resources where students already carry them is a simple, practical step that can save lives. We are here to make sure young people's voices lead this conversation, because the policies meant to support them should also be shaped by them.”Over the course of the day, youth advocates will meet with congressional offices, take part in policy discussions, and share firsthand perspectives on what young people actually need from the mental health system. That approach reflects a conviction both organizations share, which is that the people closest to a problem should help shape the policies meant to solve it.This year's Youth Mental Health Advocacy Day is made possible through the support of American Eagle, a longstanding partner of Crisis Text Line in its work to reach and support young people.“American Eagle is proud to further its commitment to champion the mental health of young people by once again joining forces with Crisis Text Line," said Marcie Eberhart, Senior Director, Foundation and Corporate Philanthropy, AEO Inc. "By uniting our communities on Youth Mental Health Advocacy Day, we are equipping millions of teens and young adults with the tools to prioritize their well-being and a platform to fearlessly share their stories.”To kickstart Youth Mental Health Advocacy Day, more than 50 young people will attend a networking breakfast and reception at 9 AM on Tuesday, June 23, 2026 with the House of Representatives Addiction, Treatment, and Recovery Caucus to discuss youth mental health solutions like crisis resources on student IDs and good samaritan policies on college campuses. Members of the media are invited to attend. Location: 2044 Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC. To learn more, visit www.crisistextline.org/advocacy-day About Crisis Text LineCrisis Text Line is a global mental health organization dedicated to supporting people in their most difficult moments.The nonprofit focuses on crisis intervention and prevention, providing free, 24/7, confidential mental health support in English and Spanish through a text-based platform that meets people where they are. We pair human connection with scalable technology, research, and partnerships to strengthen mental health systems and drive lasting change. Since its launch in 2013, Crisis Text Line has supported over 12 million conversations in the United States and more than 17 million globally together with its affiliates in Canada, the UK and Ireland. Simply text HELLO to 741741 to reach a live volunteer Crisis Counselor. Additional information is available at www.crisistextline.org About Youth Power ProjectYouth Power Project creates peer-driven opportunities for young people with adverse health experiences to access, experience and trust democracy by training and platforming them to write state and federal policies according to their lived experiences. Since its founding in 2022, the nonprofit has passed over 15 laws across the US and engaged more than 1,500 young advocates across the country.About American EagleSince 1977, American Eagle has offered an assortment of specialty apparel and accessories for everyone that enables self-expression and empowers our customers to celebrate their individuality. American Eagle encourages today’s digital generation to enjoy the world around them through optimism, culture and connection with themselves and others, all while wearing the clothes that make them most confident. The brand has broadened its leadership in jeans by producing innovative fabric with options for all styles and fits for all. Visit www.ae.com to find your perfect pair of #AEJeans.

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