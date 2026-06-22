MPI 500 Series Industrial Standards Reach Milestone with Inclusion in Unified Facilities Guide Specifications
MPI 505 joins DoD Unified Facilities Guide Specifications, advancing performance-based coating standards for mission-critical fuel infrastructure
The Unified Facilities Guide Specifications (UFGS) are the official construction and maintenance specifications developed jointly by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), and Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) for use across U.S. Department of Defense facilities worldwide.
The latest UFGS update includes MPI 505 – Standard Low VOC, Polysulfide, Modified Epoxy Novolac Coating under UFGS Section 09 97 13.15 20, Low VOC Flexible Interior Coating of Steel Fuel Tanks.
While MPI standards and the MPI Architectural Specification Manual (ASM) have appeared throughout UFGS for many years, this marks the first inclusion of MPI's updated industrial-focused 500 Series Standards. Developed to establish consistent, verified performance criteria, the standards support coatings used on mission-critical industrial and Department of Defense assets.
"The inclusion of MPI 500 Series Standards in UFGS reflects years of collaboration between MPI, industry stakeholders, and Department of Defense subject matter experts to establish rigorous, performance-based coating standards for critical infrastructure," said Pam Nicoletti, CAE, President of MPI. "For contractors, asset owners, and specifiers, this provides greater confidence that coatings selected for fuel storage and transportation assets have been evaluated against consistent performance criteria and are aligned with the demanding requirements of military facilities."
The MPI 500 Series was developed to support coatings used on industrial and defense-related infrastructure, including fuel storage tanks, fuel pipelines, waterfront structures, marine assets, and other corrosion-prone environments where long-term performance is essential.
“The addition of MPI 505 as the designated coating system standard for this specification represents a significant step forward in ensuring long-term protection of fuel storage assets,” said Jennifer Merck, Vice President of Maritime and Defense at AMPP. “By standardizing on a proven low-VOC, high-adhesion, highly flexible epoxy coating, facility owners can improve durability, reduce lifecycle maintenance costs, and enhance environmental compliance while maintaining the performance required for critical fuel infrastructure.”
In addition to MPI 505, UFGS Section 33 52 80, Liquid Fuels Pipeline Coating Systems, references MPI 500 – Standard Epoxy, Interior Steel Fuel Tank Coating, Primer and MPI 501 – Standard Epoxy, Interior Steel Fuel Tank Coating, Contrast Topcoat. These standards are currently being redeveloped and expanded as part of MPI's continuing effort to strengthen the 500 Series Industrial Standards program and address evolving industry and Department of Defense requirements.
According to Terrance Mayes, Technical Manager of Quality and Standards at MPI and current Project Manager of the MPI Standards, the inclusion of the MPI 500 Series standards helps establish a more consistent approach to coating specification and performance verification.
"By incorporating MPI 500 Series Standards into UFGS, the industry gains a clear, performance-based framework for selecting and specifying coatings for fuel infrastructure applications," Mayes said. "These standards provide defined testing requirements, performance criteria, and verification processes that help reduce uncertainty, improve specification consistency, and support long-term corrosion protection for critical assets."
The inclusion follows NAVFAC's acceptance and specification of the standards, further expanding the use of MPI performance standards across Department of Defense infrastructure projects. Additional MPI 500 Series Standards, including MPI 510 and MPI 515, have been completed and are expected to be considered in future UFGS updates. MPI is also continuing the redevelopment and expansion of the MPI 500 fuel tank coating standards, including the development of MPI 503, to support future specification and performance requirements and expand the program's coverage of critical industrial and defense infrastructure applications.
The MPI 500 Series Standards establish detailed performance, testing, and qualification requirements for industrial coatings intended for use in demanding environments. Products that meet the standards may be listed on MPI's Approved Products List (APL), providing specifiers and facility owners with access to independently verified coating solutions.
For more information about the MPI 500 Series Industrial Standards or becoming a listed manufacturer with MPI, visit https://www.mpi.net/500.
ABOUT MPI
Dedicated to advancing the painting and coatings application industry, the Master Painters Institute (MPI) provides essential resources to paint and coatings manufacturers, specifiers, and contractors. As North America's leading paint performance certification organization, MPI continues to set quality standards and assurances that drive the industry forward. https://www.mpi.net/
ABOUT AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global leader dedicated to the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. Established in 2021, AMPP brings together nearly 150 years of combined expertise from legacy organizations to advance solutions that enhance safety, security, and sustainability across industries. Serving more than 41,000 members in over 150 countries, AMPP is the largest organization of its kind, providing innovative standards, certifications, training, and resources. Headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, AMPP also operates regional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
Jennifer Kramer
AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance
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