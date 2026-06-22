Find Fourth of July weekend fun at Minnesota state parks and recreation areas

Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are great places to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. Whether you’re looking for a day trip or a full weekend enjoying nature, there is something everyone can enjoy.

“Most Minnesotans live within 30 miles of one of our 73 state parks and recreation areas, and we encourage everyone to spend time outdoors during Fourth of July weekend,” said Ann Pierce, director of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Parks and Trails Division. “Visitors can relax, connect with nature and celebrate the holiday in a peaceful setting.”

For those seeking a quieter celebration, parks and recreation areas could be the perfect fit, since the use of fireworks is prohibited in these areas.

DNR’s ParkFinder tool can help everyone find locations offering desired recreational opportunities.

A few ideas for outdoor Fourth of July fun in one of Minnesota’s state parks or recreation areas include:

Enjoy a day on the water

Looking to cool off on a hot summer day? More than 25 state parks and recreation areas have public swimming beaches to enjoy. From Lake Louise State Park in the south to Zippel Bay State Park in the north, there are beaches for everyone, no matter where you live.

Visitors can also find canoe, kayak and stand-up paddleboard rentals at many state parks. Most rentals cost $15/half day and $25/full day, though prices at parks that contract with a private concessionaire may vary.

Visitors can also fish for free at most state parks, and many parks have equipment to lend. Learn more about fishing opportunities at state parks on the DNR website.

During the holiday weekend, two state parks will offer programs to learn angling skills:

Stay overnight — book reservations now!

Campgrounds are getting full for the weekend of July 3-5, but there are some sites still available. Locations with 20 or more drive-in sites still open include Lake Bronson, Myre-Big Island, Sakatah Lake, Schoolcraft, St. Croix, and Zippel Bay state parks.

Lake Bronson State Park is the only location with multiple drive-in sites with electric hookups available. Other state park lodgings – including camper cabins, yurts and guesthouses – are full for July 3-5.

Those interested in camping over the holiday weekend can see current campsite availability at mndnr.gov/reservations. Users can also sign up for the “notify me” function on the reservation website to get an email alert if a cancellation meets their search criteria.

Learn more about the outdoors through naturalist programs and tours

Naturalist-led programs are offered at many parks. Most naturalist events are free to attend but may require reservations. A state park vehicle permit is required. There are 51 naturalist programs scheduled from July 3-5.

A few options include:

Visit mndnr.gov/ptcalendar to find the full schedule of events across the state.

Check out a state park tour

Prairie and bison tours at Blue Mounds State Park. Learn about the prairie ecosystem and Minnesota Bison Conservation Herd.

Mystery Cave tours at Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park. Here you can discover flowstone, fossils, underground pools and more in Minnesota’s longest cave.

Soudan Mine tours at Lake Vermilion Soudan Underground Mine State Park. Visitors can head deep underground to explore the oldest and deepest iron mine in Minnesota.

Learn more and make tour reservations at mndnr.gov/tours.