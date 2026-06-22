Minnesota DNR adds five counties to deer feeding and attractant ban

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has added five counties to a deer feeding and attractant ban to reduce the risk of chronic wasting disease spread, following detections of CWD in wild deer in new areas of the state last year.

“Where people place food or attractants out for deer, higher numbers of deer tend to congregate in one place,” said Paul Burr, acting big game program leader. “The feeding and attractant ban is one tool to reduce the unnatural congregating of deer and lower the risk of CWD spread.”

The Minnesota DNR uses a deer feeding and attractant ban where it provides the greatest benefit to the health of Minnesota’s white-tailed deer. Counties added to the feeding and attractant ban are Becker, Clearwater, Grant, McLeod and Meeker.

The ban now includes 37 Minnesota counties and is in effect for Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Carver, Cass, Clay, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Dakota, Dodge, Fillmore, Goodhue, Grant, Hennepin, Houston, Hubbard, Itasca, Le Sueur, McLeod, Meeker, Mower, Norman, Olmsted, Polk, Ramsey, Rice, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Steele, Traverse, Wabasha, Washington, Wilkin, Winona and Wright counties. A map of the feeding and attractant ban area is available on the Minnesota DNR website.

Even in areas outside the ban, the Minnesota DNR discourages people from feeding deer. People interested in helping deer should focus efforts on improving habitat to provide long-term food resources and shelter.

For more information on how to improve private land for the benefit of deer and other wildlife, visit the Minnesota DNR website.