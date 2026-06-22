Walleye are a bad match for Idaho waters, and F&G asks anglers to help stop their expansion

Walleye keep popping up in unexpected places

Walleye are being discovered in waters where they are unwanted, and were illegally released, which rarely benefits anyone. Some anglers have accused Fish and Game biologists of being biased against walleye, but that’s not the case.

Fish and Game has spent decades surveying anglers for their fishing preferences, and the department tries to provide diverse fishing in suitable waters. In most places, biologists aren’t managing a single species, they’re managing multiple species that must be compatible with each other.

Any given water can only support so many fish and different species. It’s common for these varied game fish to feed on each other, but there has to be a reasonable balance between species so they can coexist and provide diverse fishing opportunities.

Numerous waters in the Northwest and Rocky Mountain states have shown a fairly predictable pattern after walleye populations become established. At best, another fishing opportunity is temporarily added. But most often, limited walleye fishing displaces other valued and established fish populations and fishing opportunities. The walleye fishery is unlikely to be sustainable because they have a history of eating themselves out of house and home.

Biologists are currently experiencing that in two of the three Idaho waters managed for walleye. Walleye are plentiful, but small and skinny, because there’s not enough prey fish remaining for them to get bigger.

Part of the problem is trying to hit an elusive sweet spot where where there is an abundant enough walleye population to provide good fishing, and enough bigger fish to make it interesting.

When the walleye population is too big and the average size fish is too small, it’s hard to bring it back into balance. It’s difficult to reduce the walleye population and/or increase the forage base because there are so many hungry, predatory fish, and they can be prolific spawners.

“We will continue to try to improve these few reservoirs where we manage for walleye,” State Fisheries Manager Joe Kozfkay said. “But if someone wants a glimpse into the future where an illegally stocked walleye population gets established, this is most likely what it will look like.”

Walleye pose another challenge for salmon and steelhead

Salmon and steelhead have had a tough few years for a variety of reasons, and walleye are adding to their challenges.

“Salmon and steelhead did not evolve with these nonnative predators, and salmon and steelhead can be especially vulnerable to predation,” Fish and Game anadromous fish biologist Marika Dobos said. “As walleye expand their range and abundance in Idaho’s rivers, more hungry mouths will be eating salmon, steelhead and other native species, particularly the young fish that are trying to grow large enough to go to the ocean.”

Walleye have long existed in the Columbia River, and they’re steadily moving upstream into the Snake, Clearwater and Salmon rivers. Monitoring at Lower Granite Dam near Lewiston is showing more walleye passing through the dam each year, and walleye have been caught as far upstream as Riggins. Learn more about the threat walleye pose to salmon and steelhead rivers.

“We are still interested in monitoring these rivers, especially where we have low or no sightings to see if their presence continues to expand,” Dobos said. “This is especially concerning in areas where hatchery salmon and steelhead are released and mainstem river areas where wild juvenile salmonids rear. Predatory fish like walleye can key in on these areas and consume a lot of fish. We want to know what the potential risks are on these important salmonids.”

F&G isn’t taking away, it’s giving anglers what they want

Idahoans have repeatedly told Fish and Game biologists their preference is abundant trout populations, along with bass, panfish, salmon and steelhead, and catfish. Only a slim minority of anglers have asked for more walleye fishing opportunities in the state.

Biologists know they have to make tough choices because adding a predatory fish like walleye will come at the expense of other fish that Idaho anglers prefer.

That’s why fish managers want to limit walleye populations and ask anglers catching walleye outside of the three designated reservoirs to keep all they catch and never move them around.