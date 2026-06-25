Dr. Jay Grossman on Enamel Health and Fluoride-Free Protection: 'Don't Let Your Smile Crack Under Pressure'

Dr. Jay Grossman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A bright smile may turn heads, but according to Los Angeles celebrity dentist Dr. Jay Grossman, the true foundation of oral health lies beneath the surface: strong tooth enamel. For patients interested in fluoride-free oral care products, Dr. Grossman notes that some toothpastes now use hydroxyapatite, a mineral naturally found in tooth enamel.

"Millions of dollars are spent each year trying to whiten their teeth, but few understand that enamel plays a central role in oral health," says Dr. Grossman. "Without strong enamel, teeth become more vulnerable to sensitivity, cavities, chips, and long-term damage."

Enamel, the hard outer layer of the tooth, serves as the body's first line of defense against daily wear and tear. While genetics can influence enamel strength, lifestyle choices can also affect how well enamel is maintained over time.

"Many people are surprised to learn that common beverages like soda, sports drinks, fruit juices, and even sparkling water can contribute to enamel erosion," explains Dr. Grossman. "Frequent exposure to acidic drinks can gradually wear down the protective outer layer of the teeth."

Hydroxyapatite-based toothpastes have gained attention as an alternative to fluoride formulations. Hydroxyapatite is the primary mineral component of tooth enamel and is being studied for its potential role in supporting enamel remineralization and reducing tooth sensitivity.

"Hydroxyapatite products are designed to mimic the mineral composition of natural enamel," Dr. Grossman points out. "For some patients, particularly those seeking fluoride-free options, they may be worth discussing with their dental professional."

Dr. Grossman advises patients to limit acidic foods and beverages, avoid frequent snacking, and maintain consistent oral hygiene habits. He also recommends drinking water throughout the day and using oral care products appropriate for their individual needs.

"One candy bar eaten at once is generally less harmful than nibbling on sweets all day long," Dr. Grossman informs. "The more often teeth are exposed to sugar and acid, the more opportunities bacteria have to affect enamel."

Medical conditions such as acid reflux can further accelerate enamel erosion, underscoring the importance of regular dental examinations and preventive care.

"The best dental work is prevention," adds Dr. Grossman. "Strong teeth are often the result of consistent daily habits and long-term attention to oral health."

Dr. Jay Grossman is available for interviews.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.