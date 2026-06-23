ATC Mobility Joins NMEDA as a MQAP Member, Expanding New Possibilities for Wheelchair Users

Newest MQAP Member

NMEDA membership validates ATC’s commitment to safety, quality, and innovation while bringing truck and SUV conversions to mobility dealers nationwide.

ROANOKE, IN, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATC Mobility, the leading provider of wheelchair conversions for trucks and SUVs, today announced that it has officially joined the National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association (NMEDA) as a Manufacturer Quality Assurance Program (MQAP) member. This is a significant milestone that reflects the company’s commitment to engineering excellence, manufacturing quality, and safe, innovative mobility solutions.The achievement follows the successful Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) crash testing and NMEDA approval of ATC Mobility’s Chevrolet Suburban conversion, expanding the company’s NMEDA-approved lineup of full-size pickup trucks and large SUVs. For wheelchair users, this milestone means they now have greater access to NMEDA-approved trucks and SUVs that qualify for many state and federal funding programs while delivering the safety, capability, luxury, and independence they deserve.ATC’s SUV approval represents a breakthrough in the mobility industry. A single converted SUV successfully completed all three major FMVSS crash evaluations, frontal impact, side impact, and rear offset, demonstrating the strength of ATC’s patented frame-integrated conversion. The reinforced gull-wing side door and reproduced B-pillar maintain or exceed OEM structural strength on the entry side, an uncommon achievement among mobility conversions.“Joining NMEDA as an MQAP member represents the culmination of years of engineering, testing, and collaboration,” said Steve Kitchin, President of ATC Mobility. “This milestone validates our belief that wheelchair users should not have to compromise capability, luxury, adventure, or independence to access a safe mobility vehicle. We are honored to join an organization dedicated to advancing quality and safety across the mobility industry and look forward to partnering with dealers nationwide to expand what is possible for the customers we serve.”Toby Cummings, CAE Chief Executive Officer of NMEDA, had this to say, "NMEDA is happy to welcome ATC Mobility as a new member of our organization. We pride ourselves in assuring that the NMEDA MQAP members provide quality and safe solutions for those seeking vehicle conversions for their mobility needs. The ATC lineup of products opens an entirely new look for our NMEDA dealers to sell and distribute."For mobility dealers, ATC’s MQAP membership introduces a new category of NMEDA-approved mobility vehicles designed to complement traditional accessible options. ATC’s full-size trucks and SUVs provide dealers with new opportunities to serve customers seeking premium features, four-wheel-drive capability, outdoor adventure, towing capacity, commanding road visibility, and a vehicle that reflects the lifestyles they have always enjoyed.ATC Mobility supports its dealer network through national marketing initiatives, customer lead generation, and promotion of dealer inventory, helping connect wheelchair users with the right mobility solution for their individual needs.About ATC MobilityATC Mobility designs and builds NMEDA-approved wheelchair-accessible truck and SUV conversions that preserve OEM safety, performance, and drivability. The company partners with mobility dealers nationwide to expand mobility choices for wheelchair users. Learn more at www.atcmobility.com. MQAP Statement: Developed by NMEDA, the Manufacturer Quality Assurance Program (MQAP) is a quality assurance program for manufacturers ensuring that all modified vehicles and mobility equipment produced by MQAP-accredited manufacturers are safe and reliable. This is achieved through independent review of motor vehicle safety standard compliance data, including crash test results for accessible vehicle manufacturers. For mobility equipment installers and dealers, MQAP designation confirms that the product being installed or sold meets applicable Federal and Canada Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (F/CMVSS) and contains all necessary hardware and instructions for proper installation. For end users, MQAP designation provides confidence that the vehicle or mobility product is safe, has been installed by, and will be serviced by MQAP-accredited technicians.About NMEDANMEDA is the national trade association representing the dealers, manufacturers and allied health professionals who make adaptive mobility possible across the United States and Canada. Established in 1989, NMEDA is a 501(c)(6) non-profit that provides education and training to its members and partners and advocates for the automobility industry before Congress, state legislatures and federal regulatory agencies.Through the Quality Assurance Program (QAP), NMEDA sets and upholds the industry standard for safety, service and professionalism, ensuring that people with disabilities have access to trusted, qualified professionals for their mobility equipment needs. QAP is the only nationally recognized accreditation program for the adaptive mobility equipment industry, requiring accredited locations to undergo annual third-party audits, maintain QAP-accredited technicians, and provide 24/7 emergency service to their customers.For more information or to find a QAP-accredited dealer near you, visit nmeda.org.

ATC Mobility: a superior all-terrain solution for wheelchair users

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