When the System Fears Competition: Texas' Fight Over Independent Candidates

What if you wanted to run for statewide office—but the system gave you just 30 days to collect more than 81,000 signatures before you could even appear on the ballot?

That's the reality facing independent candidates in Texas today.

A lawsuit recently filed by independent candidate for Lieutenant Governor Mike Collier is challenging Texas' ballot access laws, arguing that the state's requirements make it nearly impossible for independent candidates to compete. While the case is unfolding in Texas, the issues at stake affect voters across the country.

Under current Texas law, an independent candidate for statewide office must gather more than 81,000 valid voter signatures to qualify for the ballot. Candidates are also prohibited from collecting those signatures until after the partisan primary runoff elections have concluded.

This year, that left independent candidates with just 30 days to complete the entire process.

To make matters even more difficult, voters who participated in a Republican or Democratic primary are prohibited from signing an independent candidate's petition.

The result is a system that dramatically limits both the time available and the number of eligible voters who can help an independent candidate gain ballot access.

Whether intentional or not, these kinds of laws make it harder for new voices and alternative candidates to compete.

When competition is restricted, voters lose. Fewer candidates on the ballot means fewer ideas, fewer perspectives, and fewer opportunities to challenge the political status quo.

At No Labels of Arizona: Arizona's Independent Party, we believe voters deserve meaningful choices. Elections should be won through ideas, leadership, and public support—not through rules that make it harder for qualified candidates to participate.

This issue goes far beyond Texas. Across the country, independent candidates often face significant legal and procedural hurdles that major-party candidates never have to navigate.

While Republicans and Democrats benefit from established party structures and automatic ballot access, independents are frequently forced to spend enormous time and resources simply earning the right to appear before voters.

Regardless of where you stand politically, Americans should be able to agree on one principle: voters should have the freedom to choose from a full range of qualified candidates.

Democracy works best when competition is encouraged, not restricted.

And voters deserve the final say.