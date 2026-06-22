Army Reserve leader joins Red Bank in remembering the nation’s fallen

RED BANK, N.J. – The U.S. Army Reserve helped pay tribute to fallen service members during the annual Memorial Day event held May 25 at the Red Bank Elks Lodge #233.

Col. John Wildermann, who serves as the congressional legislative liaison for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

“On Memorial Day, we reflect on our rich history and legacy of service, sacrifice and dedication,” Wildermann said. “From the Revolutionary War to present-day missions, our Soldiers have consistently demonstrated their resolve to defend freedom at home and abroad.”

The event featured several musical performances, remarks by Mayor William Portman and other guests, and a roll call of recently deceased Red Bank military and Fire Department veterans.

“This is the 250th anniversary of our nation, and the 251st anniversary of our Army,” Wildermann explained. “During that time, millions of Americans have raised their right hands and taken an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, both foreign and domestic.”

First observed after the Civil War, Memorial Day was initially called “Decoration Day” because families gathered to remember their loved ones by decorating gravesites with flowers or flags. It is a tradition that continues across America to this day.

“As you leave here today and go back to your families and communities, I offer you this challenge: Do not let the memory of our fallen heroes fade when the sun goes down tonight,” Wildermann said. “Carry their legacy with you. Speak their names. Share their stories with the next generation. Above all, strive to live a life worthy of their incredible sacrifice.”