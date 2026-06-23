Travis Sayre Launches New Website to Expand Access to Criminal Defense and Veterans Disability Legal Services

Trial attorney Travis Sayre has launched a new website highlighting his criminal defense practice and nationwide veterans disability advocacy.

PARKERSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travis Sayre, founder of Sayre Law Services, PLLC, is pleased to announce the launch of the firm's newly redesigned website, https://sayrelawservices.com. The new platform provides current and prospective clients with streamlined access to information about the firm's criminal defense and veterans' disability representation services.

The website reflects the firm's commitment to client advocacy and offers visitors an improved user experience, educational resources, and detailed information about legal services available throughout West Virginia and across the United States for veterans pursuing disability benefits and appeals.

As a trial-focused attorney, Travis Sayre has built a reputation for representing clients facing serious criminal charges, including felony offenses, drug crimes, violent crimes, DUI cases, and allegations involving sexual offenses. Through the new website, visitors can learn more about the firm's approach to criminal defense, trial advocacy, and veterans law.

"Our goal was to create a website that better reflects our commitment to serving clients and makes it easier for people to find the information they need during difficult times," said Travis C. Sayre. "Whether someone is facing criminal charges or navigating the Veterans Affairs disability claims process, we want them to have access to resources that help them understand their rights and options."

The new website also highlights Travis Sayre’s attorney credentials and professional experience, including his graduation from West Virginia University College of Law, the National Criminal Defense College, and the Trial Lawyers College. Visitors can explore information on the firm's legal services, client testimonials, and attorneys' backgrounds.

Based in Wood County, Travis Sayre of Parkersburg, WV, serves clients throughout West Virginia in state and federal courts and represents veterans nationwide in disability claims and appeals before the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The website launch represents the latest step in the firm's ongoing effort to provide accessible legal guidance and personalized representation for individuals and families facing complex legal challenges.

For more information, visit https://sayrelawservices.com.

About Travis Sayre

Travis Sayre is the founder of Sayre Law Services, PLLC, and a trial attorney based in Parkersburg, West Virginia. He represents clients in criminal defense matters ranging from misdemeanors to serious felony cases, including homicide, drug trafficking, and sex crime allegations, while also advocating for veterans nationwide in disability claims and appeals before the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. A graduate of West Virginia University College of Law, Sayre is a member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the National Organization of Veterans' Advocates, and is a graduate of both the National Criminal Defense College and the Trial Lawyers College.

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