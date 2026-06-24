One Identity to Become an Independent Company with New Global HQ in Cork, Ireland

Move positions One Identity to capture growing opportunity in a unified identity governance market reshaped by AI and non-human identities

This decision reflects the reality of how the company operates today and how we believe we can best serve our customers all over the world.” — Brid Doyle, Cork office leader and director of global sales operations

CORK, IRELAND, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Identity, a trusted leader in unified identity governance, today announced plans to operate as an independent company. The decision reflects the scale of opportunity in unified identity governance.Identity security has become one of the fastest-growing categories in cybersecurity, as organizations contend with rising identity complexity, expanding SaaS sprawl, stricter regulatory requirements, and the explosive growth of both human and non-human identities. The combined identity governance and administration (IGA) and privileged access management (PAM) markets are estimated at around $10 billion. KuppingerCole estimates the PAM market to be worth $5.4 billion alone. Gartner estimates the IGA market grew 10.7% between 2024 and 2025. As an independent company, One Identity gains the speed, focus, and dedicated investment to compete in both markets with a unified identity governance approach.As part of this evolution, One Identity will designate its Cork, Ireland office as its new global headquarters. Today, more than 80% of the One Identity engineering organization is based in Europe, including key leadership roles across the region. Regulations like NIS2 and DORA have raised the bar for identity governance across Europe, and One Identity has grown alongside many of the region's largest enterprises as its customers. The change builds on long-standing investment across the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, and the broader European footprint.“Identity is now the control plane for enterprise security,” said Praerit Garg, CEO of One Identity. “Almost all security breaches can be traced back to identity compromises. Most organizations are still governing it with tools that were built for a different era. AI is accelerating the problem faster than most organizations realize: every agent and every automated workflow are identities that need to be governed. Our customers are dealing with environments that are more distributed and harder to govern than anything legacy frameworks were designed for. Operating as a standalone company gives us the focus this problem requires and the speed our customers demand.”“As a long-time regional office, Cork has been an important part of One Identity operations for many years,” said Brid Doyle, Cork office leader and director of global sales operations. “This decision reflects the reality of how the company operates today and how we believe we can best serve our customers all over the world.”Recent additions to the One Identity executive team, including Chief Financial & Operating Officer Mike Henricks, Chief Product & Marketing Officer Randy Menon and Chief Technology Officer Gihan Munasinghe, will lead the company forward alongside CEO Praerit Garg. Additional milestones will be shared as the standalone transition progresses through 2026.About One IdentityOne Identity delivers trusted identity security for enterprises worldwide to protect every identity, human and non-human. With flexible deployment options and subscription terms, from self-managed to fully managed, our solutions plug directly into an organization's identity fabric to strengthen the identity perimeter, reduce breach risk and keep governance and compliance aligned at scale. Headquartered in Cork, Ireland, and trusted by 80 of the Fortune 100, One Identity is a leading provider of integrated identity governance and administration (IGA) and privileged access management (PAM) for identity security without compromise. Learn more at www.oneidentity.com

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