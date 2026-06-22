Contractor Charged With Felony Grand Larceny After Taking $9,500 and Not Completing Work

According to Sheriff Jeffrey J. Murphy, the Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested Andrew J. Smith, 34, of Hudson Falls, New York, on Tuesday, June 17, 2026, following an investigation into a contractor fraud incident that occurred on February 6, 2025, in the Huletts Landing area of the Town of Dresden.

An investigation determined that Smith received approximately $9,500 from a victim to complete a painting job. Smith failed to perform the contracted work and did not return the money to the victim. Smith was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class D Felony.

Smith was processed and arraigned at Centralized Arraignment, where he was released on his own recognizance pending a future court appearance in the Town of Dresden Court. The Hudson Falls Police Department has separately charged Smith with similar offenses in the Village of Hudson Falls.

Date of Incident: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Date of Arrest: Tuesday, June 17, 2026

Location: Huletts Landing, Town of Dresden, NY

Case #: 2025-024382 Charge: Grand Larceny in the Third Degree — Class D Felony Amount: Approximately $9,500

Arraigned: Yes — Centralized Arraignment Court:

Town of Dresden Court Released:

Released on Own Recognizance (ROR) Officers Handling: Deputy B. Jones, Investigator T. Earl

Assisting Agency: Hudson Falls Police Department

Additional Charges: Similar charges filed separately by Hudson Falls Police Department

Andrew J. Smith