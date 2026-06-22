Buskirk Man Arrested After Cutting Off Electronic Monitoring Device

According to Sheriff Jeffrey J. Murphy, the Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested Cody S. Smith, 29, of Buskirk, New York, on Thursday, June 18, 2026, following a joint investigation with Washington County Alternative Sentencing into the tampering and destruction of an electronic monitoring device.

An investigation determined that Smith deliberately cut off an electronic monitoring device that had been assigned to him by Washington County Alternative Sentencing as a condition of his supervision. Smith also failed to return monitoring equipment he had signed an agreement to maintain as part of the conditions of his electronic monitoring. The incident was reported to have occurred on March 20, 2026, on County Route 77 in the Town of Greenwich.

Smith was charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence / Conceal/Destroy, a class E Felony; Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, a class A Misdemeanor; and Petit Larceny, a class A Misdemeanor.

He was arraigned through Centralized Arraignment, where nominal bail was set. Smith is lodged at the Washington County Jail and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Greenwich Court at a later date.

Cody S. Smith