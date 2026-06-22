Meet the Coaches Behind North Carolina’s First Statewide Startup Accelerator

New businesses drive North Carolina’s economy by creating jobs, strengthening local communities, and contributing to the state’s long-term economic health. Through the North Carolina Community College System’s Small Business Center Network (SBCN), entrepreneurs can access the resources, counseling, and training needed to move their ideas into reality.

This statewide commitment to local business is central to the SBCN Startup Showdown, Powered by Wells Fargo. As North Carolina’s first statewide accelerator program for emerging entrepreneurs, the Startup Showdown combines coaching, business development, and mentorship. Participants advance their businesses while competing for more than $60,000 in prize funding and professional support.

A key component of the program is the direct coaching provided by leaders from across the Small Business Center Network. Throughout the competition, participants work with experienced advisors who bring decades of expertise in entrepreneurship, business consulting, financial management, workforce development, and business ownership. Their role goes beyond preparing participants for a final pitch; they help entrepreneurs refine ideas, strengthen business models, navigate challenges, and build operational confidence.

While each coach brings a unique professional background, they share a common goal: helping North Carolina entrepreneurs turn their vision into action. Several of the coaches supporting this year’s participants shared what they bring to the table and why they support local startups.

Ruthie Holloman: Moving from Vision to Action

For Ruthie Holloman, Director of the Small Business Center at Nash Community College, one of the most rewarding aspects of business counseling is witnessing the moment someone decides to pursue an idea they truly believe in.

“I love watching the moment when an entrepreneur decides to step out on faith and makes the decision for their dream to become a reality,” Holloman said.

Holloman works with entrepreneurs at nearly every stage of development, from side hustles and startups to established business owners preparing for growth or ownership transition. Her approach combines practical business strategy with encouragement and accountability, helping entrepreneurs move from feeling overwhelmed to feeling focused and organized.

“I want you to think strategically, but I also want to encourage you to keep going,” Holloman explained.

As both a business consultant and an entrepreneur herself, Holloman understands that behind every business plan is a person with a personal reason for pursuing ownership.

“My goal is to think about not just the business, but the person and what this business means to their legacy,” she said. “Through the Startup Showdown, we are helping participants strengthen their business foundations while building something meaningful that creates opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities.”

Kelly Barber: Bringing the Entrepreneur’s Perspective

Kelly Barber, Director of the Small Business Center at Halifax Community College, understands entrepreneurship because she works in it daily.

As a serial entrepreneur, business owner, and Certified Budget Coach, Barber brings firsthand experience navigating the practical challenges that come with starting and growing a business. Having built companies of her own while supporting entrepreneurs throughout northeastern North Carolina, she offers participants guidance grounded in real-world application.

“I’m excited to play a small role shining a well-deserved spotlight on North Carolina entrepreneurs, especially our rural entrepreneurs,” Barber said.

Her coaching style emphasizes the operational fundamentals that determine long-term stability: cash flow, profitability, pricing, and efficiency.

“My clients know I’m always going to ask, ‘How’s your cash flowing?'” Barber said. “I believe in the power of experimenting and pivoting. It’s about starting where you are with what you have—and getting in the arena.”

For Barber, success isn’t about waiting for a perfect moment. It is about taking the next practical step, learning along the way, and continuing to move forward. She hopes to instill that action-oriented mindset in Startup Showdown participants with her professional motto: “#LetsDoSomething!”

Phydesia Lewis: Encouraging Innovation and Practical Growth

As Director of the Small Business Center at Alamance Community College, Phydesia Lewis brings more than 30 years of experience in business consulting, sales leadership, entrepreneurship, and workforce development. For Lewis, the Startup Showdown represents an opportunity to support entrepreneurs whose ideas can create clear change in their local communities.

“It’s exciting to work alongside these innovators and to be able to get a first look at what could become the next big thing to come out of North Carolina,” Lewis said.

Coming from multiple generations of small business owners, Lewis understands both the day-to-day realities and the personal rewards associated with running a company. Her experience helping organizations navigate growth and strategy allows her to provide participants with clear guidance while encouraging them to think bigger about their market potential.

“I have a real heart for micro-businesses trying to get off the ground,” Lewis noted. “I love motivating early-stage founders and sharing a few of the lessons I’ve learned along the way.”

Throughout the competition, Lewis helps entrepreneurs develop solutions, identify market opportunities, and build businesses that contribute directly to the economic strength of their towns.

April Priester: Supporting the Person Behind the Business

As Program Manager for the SBCN Startup Showdown and Director of the Small Business Center at Coastal Carolina Community College, April Priester has spent nearly a decade helping entrepreneurs transform early concepts into viable business entities. For Priester, the most valuable part of the Startup Showdown is watching participants grow in professional confidence and capability.

“What excites me about the Startup Showdown is the people,” Priester said. “I love working with entrepreneurs at that moment when an idea starts to feel real, but they still need someone in their corner.”

Over the years, Priester has led regional entrepreneurship programs that help individuals move from concept to action. Through those experiences, she has learned that consistent support and timing matter just as much as technical business expertise.

“Support, timing, and encouragement matter just as much as technical knowledge,” Priester said. “I’ll be their biggest cheerleader and fan while also offering honest feedback and practical guidance.”

Her goal is to ensure participants leave the experience feeling prepared, operationally confident, and ready to take the next step in their business journey.

The Impact of a Statewide Network

The SBCN Startup Showdown highlights the structure of North Carolina’s Small Business Center Network: local expertise backed by a statewide resource system. Every day, Small Business Center professionals across North Carolina work with entrepreneurs who are launching companies, creating local jobs, and investing in their communities.

Through one-on-one counseling, educational programming, strategic partnerships, and initiatives like the Startup Showdown, the network helps business owners navigate regulatory and economic hurdles.

While the competition will ultimately award funding to winning business ideas, its impact extends beyond the final pitch. Participants gain direct feedback, expand their professional networks, refine their operations, and build relationships with coaches who remain available to them long after the competition ends. They also experience the ongoing business support available through North Carolina’s community colleges and the Small Business Center Network.

Contact Anne Shaw, Director of the NC Small Business Center Network, for more information.