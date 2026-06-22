CTO FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP BENEFIT - RUM & RHYTHM, DELIVERS A SPECTACULAR FINALE

L-R, CTO Foundation Board Members, Barry Brown, AFAR magazine, Jacqueline Johnson, marrycaribbean.com, Jill Stone, Blue Group Media

CTO’s Caribbean Week in New York is a Resounding Success

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE :June 22, 2026, New York, NY – The Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) Caribbean Week in New York wrapped up on a high note with the successful Rum & Rhythm Benefit, the main celebration of Caribbean culture, cuisine, music, and spirits. It brought together tourism leaders, industry partners, media, travel advisors, and consumers for an unforgettable evening.Staged as the grand finale of Caribbean Week, the Rum & Rhythm Benefit transformed the Manhattan venue, Lavan Chelsea, into a vibrant showcase of the Caribbean's rich cultural heritage. Guests embarked on an immersive journey through the region, sampling premium rums, signature cocktails, authentic cuisine, and live entertainment representing destinations from across the Caribbean. The islands of the Bahamas, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Jamaica, St. Kitts, and the US Virgin Islands each brought their own unique flavor to the celebration. Celebrity DJ Jus Jay treated guests to a barrage of hits across Caribbean music genres, while Tee Jay's performance of his hit song, Drift, turned the gathering into a lively dance party.The event quickly sold out and generated significant excitement among travel professionals and consumers alike, reinforcing the Caribbean's position as one of the world's most diverse and compelling tourism regions.“Throughout Caribbean Week, we demonstrated the power of collaboration, innovation, and shared purpose across our region. Rum & Rhythm provided a memorable finale, and the relationships strengthened, ideas exchanged, and opportunities created throughout the week will continue to benefit Caribbean tourism long after delegates have departed. Together, we are building a stronger, more resilient, and more competitive Caribbean tourism industry for the future,” said Ms. Dona Regis Prosper, Secretary General of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO).Produced by the CTO Scholarship Foundation, the nonprofit charitable arm of the CTO, the Rum & Rhythm Benefit supports the Foundation's mission of developing the next generation of Caribbean tourism leaders through scholarships and educational grants for Caribbean nationals pursuing studies in tourism and related disciplines"The Rum & Rhythm Benefit is far more than a social gathering; it is a vibrant celebration of the culture, creativity, and resilience that define the Caribbean," said Jacqueline Johnson, Chair of the CTO Scholarship Foundation. "The tremendous response from attendees underscores the enduring appeal of our region and the strength of our collective efforts to showcase the Caribbean to the world. Most importantly, it enables us to invest in our people, creating opportunities for Caribbean nationals to develop the skills and expertise needed to become future leaders in tourism, the industry's largest contributor to the economies of many Caribbean nations."Throughout the evening, participating destinations highlighted their unique offerings and offered guests opportunities to engage directly with tourism representatives, culinary ambassadors, and cultural performers. The judges faced the challenging task of selecting winners from an exceptionally talented field of chefs and mixologists, each showcasing the distinctive flavors and culinary traditions of their respective islands. After careful deliberation, the Judges' Choice Chef Award was presented to Tevin Kemp of The Bahamas, while Niko Imbert of The Bahamas earned the Judges' Choice Mixologist Award. Guests also had the opportunity to cast their votes for their favorites of the evening. The People's Choice Chef Award went to Damian Leach of Barbados, while Niko Imbert of The Bahamas captured the People's Choice Mixologist Award, making him a double winner. The event also served as a platform for strengthening relationships between Caribbean tourism stakeholders and the North American travel trade.The Foundation’s Deputy Chair, Eussi Skeete, expressed gratitude to participating destinations, sponsors, partners, and attendees for their support, which contributed to the event's success.About Caribbean Tourism Organization Scholarship Foundation:Established by the Caribbean Tourism Organization in 1997 to further its commitment to building a globally competitive and sustainable tourism industry, the CTO Scholarship Foundation was formed and registered in New York as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.Dedicated to supporting Caribbean nationals pursuing higher education in tourism-related fields, the Foundation has remained steadfast in its mission to invest in the region’s future.As the Foundation approaches 30 years of supporting tourism through education, we are deeply grateful for the opportunity to impact students across the region and contribute to the heart of Caribbean tourism’s success. For more information, visit: cto-foundation.com

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