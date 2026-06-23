Pediatric Dental Care At Healthcare Network Nichols Community Health Center Becomes a Certified Autism Center™

Certification reinforces commitment to inclusive, sensory-friendly care for children and families

Our pediatric dental program at Nichols Community Health Center becoming a Certified Autism Center™ reflects our deep commitment to inclusive, compassionate care for every patient.” — Jamie Ulmer, president and CEO of Healthcare Network

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) awards the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation to Pediatric Dental Care At Healthcare Network Nichols Community Health Center. To earn this accreditation, at least 80% of patient-facing staff completed autism-specific training, equipping them with knowledge of skills and best practices needed to support and care for autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors and their families. As part of the credentialing process, IBCCES also conducted an onsite review to create sensory guides and provide additional recommendations for accessibility.

“Our pediatric dental program at Nichols Community Health Center becoming a Certified Autism Center™ reflects our deep commitment to inclusive, compassionate care for every patient,” says Jamie Ulmer, president and CEO of Healthcare Network. “This certification ensures our team has the training and understanding to better serve children with autism and their families.”

IBCCES autism and accessibility training strengthens healthcare environments by equipping teams with the tools to deliver more inclusive, responsive, and patient-centered care. By proactively removing barriers to care, facilities can streamline operations, reach an underserved population, deepen trust and loyalty, and establish itself as an indispensable community institution. This approach often results in reduced no-show appointments, lower staff turnover, and shorter and more predictable patient visits.

“By earning the Certified Autism Center™ designation, Pediatric Dental Care at Healthcare Network Nichols Community Health Center is raising the standard for inclusive, compassionate dental care,” says Myron Pincomb, board chairman and CEO of IBCCES. “This certification ensures autistic and sensory-sensitive patients and their families feel understood, supported, and safe throughout the entire visit.”

As part of this commitment, the creation of a new sensory-friendly dental operatory further enhances accessibility by providing a calm, welcoming space for patients, particularly children with autism or other sensory needs. This operatory features gentle lighting, neutral colors, and interactive elements that promote relaxation and emotional comfort.

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Pediatric Dental Care At Healthcare Network Nichols Community Health Center is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

###

About Healthcare Network

Since 1977, Healthcare Network has distinguished itself as a premier patient-centered medical and dental home. Offering the highest level of coordinated care to all ages, Healthcare Network plays an integral role in keeping the entire community healthy, providing quality and comprehensive care and financial assistance when needed. With practices located throughout Collier County, primary health care services include family care, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, dental care and pharmacy as well as behavioral health counseling for both adults and children. Additionally, the organization’s community health workers bring health and social services directly to underserved families. Healthcare Network is certified as a Patient-Centered Medical Home by HRSA. For more information, visit HealthcareSWFL.org, or to schedule an appointment, please call 239-658-3000.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality, and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification, and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare, and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.