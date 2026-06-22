Mississippi 4-H Ambassadors meet state leaders at 2026 4-H Legislative Day

Story by Leah Bowers | Photos by Kevin Hudson

Each year, Mississippi 4-H Ambassadors travel to the State Capitol to meet their representatives, senators, and other state leaders of Mississippi. The 2026 visit gave these 4-H leaders the chance to meet the state’s top decision-makers: Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann, and Speaker of the House Jason White.

Scroll on to see highlights of several Mississippi 4-H’ers who participated.

Mississippi 4-H Ambassadors visited the House of Representatives to support Mississippi 4-H President Morgan White’s address to state leaders.

Mississippi 4-H’ers including, from left Annalyn Cates of Lamar County, Karley Jo Harrison of Union County, Hannah Hood of Holmes County, Connor Stokes of Monroe County, Joshua Brown of Lee County, and Michaela Failla of Hancock County, met and talked with Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, seated.

4-H’er Isabella Hancock of DeSoto County, left, and Annalyn Cates of Lamar County talked with Mississippi Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann at the 4-H Legislative Reception following their visit to the Capitol.