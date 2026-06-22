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Mississippi 4-H Ambassadors meet state leaders at 2026 4-H Legislative Day

Story by Leah Bowers | Photos by Kevin Hudson

Each year, Mississippi 4-H Ambassadors travel to the State Capitol to meet their representatives, senators, and other state leaders of Mississippi. The 2026 visit gave these 4-H leaders the chance to meet the state’s top decision-makers: Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann, and Speaker of the House Jason White.

Scroll on to see highlights of several Mississippi 4-H’ers who participated.

Mississippi 4-H Ambassadors visited the House of Representatives to support Mississippi 4-H President Morgan White’s address to state leaders.
Mississippi 4-H’ers including, from left Annalyn Cates of Lamar County, Karley Jo Harrison of Union County, Hannah Hood of Holmes County, Connor Stokes of Monroe County, Joshua Brown of Lee County, and Michaela Failla of Hancock County, met and talked with Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, seated.
4-H’er Isabella Hancock of DeSoto County, left, and Annalyn Cates of Lamar County talked with Mississippi Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann at the 4-H Legislative Reception following their visit to the Capitol.
Mississippi 4-H Ambassadors and the counties they represent include:
Tori Bankston, Jasper AubriAnna Hutcheson, Union
Kelcey Beene, Alcorn Neely Grace Jordan, Leflore
Jordan Brooks, Holmes Cameron Kelley, DeSoto
Joshua Brown, Lee Joy Kitchens, Wayne
Dalton Buchanan, Rankin John Clayton Kitchens, Wayne
Emma Claire Burwell, Holmes Brianna Lance, Washington
Annalyn Cates, Lamar Padaris Lawrence, Oktibbeha
Jonathan Champion, Washington De’Breylon Lee, Pike
Julian Chavez, Lincoln Mariah Malone, Oktibbeha
Lilly Conn, Lincoln Emily Mauney, Tippah
Robert Cox-Osborne, DeSoto Joseph McDaniel, Lincoln
Willow Cox-Osborne, DeSoto Alexia Murray, Washington
Dusti Cox-Osborne, DeSoto Roxie Robertson, Union
Makayla Davis, Claiborne William Ross, Rankin
Chloe Ervin, Alcorn Abigail Russell, Lincoln
Michaela Failla, Hancock Roxy Ryan, Alcorn
Payton Farris, Jasper Myrtralynn Shanks, Alcorn
TJ Ford, Oktibbeha Emmalee Grace Smith, Leake
Jaria Fulton, Washington AnneMarie Smith, Pike
Abby Grant, Union Korie Stallings, Oktibbeha
Elliott Haffey, Itawamba Connor Stokes, Monroe
Theodore Haffey, Itawamba Emaline Swindoll, Yalobusha
Isabella Hancock, DeSoto Josie Thompson, Lauderdale
Karley Jo Harrison, Union Kylee Tomlinson, Oktibbeha
Londyn Harrison, Yalobusha Amber Wells, Claiborne
Hannah Hood, Holmes Morgan White, Oktibbeha
Jacob Hoover, Pearl River Charlotte Wiltshire, Pearl River
Orin Howell, Holmes  

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Mississippi 4-H Ambassadors meet state leaders at 2026 4-H Legislative Day

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