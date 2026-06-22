Mississippi 4-H Ambassadors meet state leaders at 2026 4-H Legislative Day
Story by Leah Bowers | Photos by Kevin Hudson
Each year, Mississippi 4-H Ambassadors travel to the State Capitol to meet their representatives, senators, and other state leaders of Mississippi. The 2026 visit gave these 4-H leaders the chance to meet the state’s top decision-makers: Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann, and Speaker of the House Jason White.
Scroll on to see highlights of several Mississippi 4-H’ers who participated.
|Mississippi 4-H Ambassadors and the counties they represent include:
|Tori Bankston, Jasper
|AubriAnna Hutcheson, Union
|Kelcey Beene, Alcorn
|Neely Grace Jordan, Leflore
|Jordan Brooks, Holmes
|Cameron Kelley, DeSoto
|Joshua Brown, Lee
|Joy Kitchens, Wayne
|Dalton Buchanan, Rankin
|John Clayton Kitchens, Wayne
|Emma Claire Burwell, Holmes
|Brianna Lance, Washington
|Annalyn Cates, Lamar
|Padaris Lawrence, Oktibbeha
|Jonathan Champion, Washington
|De’Breylon Lee, Pike
|Julian Chavez, Lincoln
|Mariah Malone, Oktibbeha
|Lilly Conn, Lincoln
|Emily Mauney, Tippah
|Robert Cox-Osborne, DeSoto
|Joseph McDaniel, Lincoln
|Willow Cox-Osborne, DeSoto
|Alexia Murray, Washington
|Dusti Cox-Osborne, DeSoto
|Roxie Robertson, Union
|Makayla Davis, Claiborne
|William Ross, Rankin
|Chloe Ervin, Alcorn
|Abigail Russell, Lincoln
|Michaela Failla, Hancock
|Roxy Ryan, Alcorn
|Payton Farris, Jasper
|Myrtralynn Shanks, Alcorn
|TJ Ford, Oktibbeha
|Emmalee Grace Smith, Leake
|Jaria Fulton, Washington
|AnneMarie Smith, Pike
|Abby Grant, Union
|Korie Stallings, Oktibbeha
|Elliott Haffey, Itawamba
|Connor Stokes, Monroe
|Theodore Haffey, Itawamba
|Emaline Swindoll, Yalobusha
|Isabella Hancock, DeSoto
|Josie Thompson, Lauderdale
|Karley Jo Harrison, Union
|Kylee Tomlinson, Oktibbeha
|Londyn Harrison, Yalobusha
|Amber Wells, Claiborne
|Hannah Hood, Holmes
|Morgan White, Oktibbeha
|Jacob Hoover, Pearl River
|Charlotte Wiltshire, Pearl River
|Orin Howell, Holmes
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