Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 6/22

(BROOME COUNTY, NY) – The following work is scheduled on Broome County roadways beginning Monday, June 22nd. Cleaning ditches on Dunham Hill Road, Pixley Road, Old Route 17, Avery Road, Beartown Road & Ganoungtown Road

Culvert work on Old Route 17, Beartown Road, Avery Road & Ballyhack Road

Grader patching on Old State Road

Mowing the right of way on county roadways

Striping county roadways with paint truck – Vestal Road between Mill Road & Sycamore Road

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