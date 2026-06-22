Mohr Marketing Expands Emergency Medical Services Traffic Accident Program (EMS-TAR) With Police-Report-Backed Data, Compliance Support, and Nonprofit First Responder Support and Victim Services Partnerships Initiative

Allentown, Pennsylvania – Mohr Marketing today announced an enhanced version of its Emergency Medical Services Traffic Accident Report program, or EMS TAR, adding police-report-backed accident data, expanded compliance support, and a nonprofit component to help serious-injury law firms engage crash victims more responsibly.

The program is designed to help personal injury firms identify and prioritize serious-injury opportunities across all vehicle types using a combination of EMS-linked accident signals and associated police reports where available.

Through the EMS TAR program, participating firms receive structured accident intelligence tied to three key signals: EMS response, hospital transport, and the existence of a corresponding police report where available. By layering police-report-backed data on top of EMS activation, firms gain a clearer view of liability indicators, crash dynamics, and potential injury severity without waiting on delayed or incomplete reporting.

Unlike traditional targeting models that focus narrowly on truck collisions or generic crash lists, EMS TAR spans passenger-vehicle crashes, truck accidents, motorcycle collisions, pedestrian incidents, rideshare events, and other serious motor vehicle accidents in which emergency services respond and transport an injured person to the hospital. The addition of police-report fields where lawfully available gives intake teams more context for case evaluation while preserving the core EMS-led focus on meaningful injury and real impact.

“Most firms do not lose serious-injury cases because their lawyers are not good enough,” said Ed Mohr, founder and President of Mohr Marketing. “They lose them because they never see the right accidents early enough, or they see them without enough context to make a smart, compliant decision about outreach. EMS-linked and police-report-backed intelligence gives our clients a way to focus their time and resources on the people who clearly need serious help, not just whoever happens to call the office first.”

Mohr Marketing’s EMS TAR workflow is built with compliance at the center, not as an afterthought. The company works with participating firms to align EMS- and police-report-based outreach with applicable consumer-protection and privacy requirements, including TCPA, DPPA, and state bar advertising rules, and to support documented policies, scripts, and training for intake teams. Participating firms can apply their own filters for geography, case type, liability profile, and operational capacity so that proactive outreach remains targeted, patient-centered, and consistent with each firm’s brand standards.

As part of the broader initiative, Mohr Marketing is also incorporating a nonprofit safety education component intended to reinforce responsible outreach and community-facing messaging around serious motor vehicle crashes. The safety education effort is designed to support awareness around crash response, injury prevention, and the practical realities families face after high-impact collisions.

“Proactive visibility should never mean high-pressure tactics,” Mohr added. “Our aim is to help growth-minded firms reach the right people at the right time within a strong compliance framework while also supporting safety education that serves the broader public. When you combine EMS-linked intelligence, police-report context, clear process controls, and a public-safety orientation, you can build a stronger serious-injury practice without compromising ethics or reputation.”

EMS TAR currently delivers EMS-linked accident data within 2-4 days in Texas and California, with additional markets expected to come online during the third and fourth quarters of 2026. Mohr Marketing is onboarding a limited number of firms per market to protect data quality, operational support, and intake performance.

For firms seeking deeper screening on catastrophic commercial matters, Mohr Marketing also offers its Premium Catastrophic Commercial Collision Traffic Report as a complementary product.

Law firms interested in EMS TAR, police-report-backed accident intelligence, or catastrophic collision screening can request additional information, sample reports, and market availability details directly from the company.

About Mohr Marketing

Mohr Marketing is a legal marketing and consulting agency focused on helping personal injury and mass tort law firms build stronger, more predictable case pipelines. The company specializes in serious-injury marketing strategy, compliant lead generation, commercial vehicle case acquisition, and data-informed intake solutions. Based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Mohr Marketing partners with law firms across the United States to support sustainable growth through strategy, execution, and operational alignment.

Media Contact

Ed Mohr

Mohr Marketing

Phone: 866-695-9058

Email: ed@mohrmktg.com

Website: https://www.mohrmktg.com

Mohr Marketing, LLC is a premier medical-legal marketing agency providing high-intent, signed cases for leading law firms specializing in Motor Vehicle Accidents (MVA) and Mass Tort litigation. At Mohr Marketing, we help plaintiff law firms grow with high‑value, attorney‑ready opportunities—not generic lead volume. For more than 30 years, our team has been building and running performance campaigns for the legal and healthcare industries, and today our focus is on helping plaintiff firms build stronger dockets in motor‑vehicle, truck, and complex injury matters. We’ve spent decades behind the scenes supplying premium intake opportunities to agencies, lead generators, and brokers you already know. Now we bring that same performance engine directly to law firms and select partners, cutting out unnecessary middlemen so more of your marketing spend goes into real opportunities, verified data, and measurable case growth.

Mohr Marketing, LLC

Allentown, PA

610-510-7577

https://www.mohrmktg.com

Press Contact : Edward Mohr

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RFdgUNi8NY

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.