Keyzer Family Dentistry Opens New Location in Lakewood Ranch

Dr. Noel Keyzer, DMD, founder of Keyzer Family Dentistry, at the practice's newest location in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

Bradenton-based family dental practice expands to serve the growing Lakewood Ranch community

I wanted a practice that felt nothing like a typical dental office. A place where families feel genuinely comfortable and taken care of.” — Dr. Noel Keyzer, DMD

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keyzer Family Dentistry , a trusted family dental practice serving the Bradenton community for years, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Lakewood Ranch. The new office, located at 6310 Health Park Way, Suite 120 inside Medical Office Building II on the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center campus, officially opens June 22, 2026.Founded by Dr. Noel Keyzer, DMD, a Bradenton native and second-generation dentist, Keyzer Family Dentistry has built a reputation for combining clinical excellence with a warm, family-centered approach to care. The practice offers general, cosmetic, and pediatric dentistry , along with advanced digital imaging, sedation options, and a multilingual staff fluent in English, Spanish, and German."Growing up in Bradenton, this community has always been home to me. My father spent his whole career as a dentist and watching him care for his patients is honestly what made me want to do this. I went to the University of Florida for dental school and when I finished I knew I wanted to come back to Bradenton and build something here. I wanted a practice that felt nothing like a typical dental office. A place where families feel genuinely comfortable and taken care of. Lakewood Ranch has grown so much and there are so many wonderful families out here. We are just so excited to finally be part of this community and can't wait to start meeting everyone." — Dr. Noel Keyzer, DMDJoining Dr. Keyzer at the Lakewood Ranch location is Dr. Tyler Branscombe, DMD, a Bradenton-area dentist known for his patient-centered approach and commitment to quality care. Together, Dr. Keyzer and Dr. Branscombe bring a combined depth of experience to serve the families of Lakewood Ranch.The Lakewood Ranch office brings the same patient-first philosophy that has made Keyzer Family Dentistry a trusted name in Bradenton. From comfort amenities like warm blankets and pillows to in-room televisions and co-treatment planning using state-of-the-art digital imaging, every detail is designed with the patient experience in mind.The new location is now accepting new patients. Appointments can be scheduled online at keyzerfamilydentistry.com or by calling (941) 248-0007.About Keyzer Family DentistryKeyzer Family Dentistry is a multi-location family dental practice based in Bradenton, Florida. Founded by Dr. Noel Keyzer, DMD, the practice offers general, cosmetic, and pediatric dentistry across its Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch locations. Keyzer Family Dentistry is committed to building lasting relationships with patients and families through personalized, compassionate care.

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