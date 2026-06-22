ProfPrep Brings Unlimited AI-Generated Exam Questions to Professional Licensing — No Candidate Runs Out of Material

ProfPrep

AI-powered prep for real estate, insurance, and CDL candidates — unlimited questions, scenario simulators, and state law built in. Available now at profprep.ai.

ProfPrep candidates should be bored by the actual exam. The hard part should already be behind them.” — Jesse Myers, CEO, 2057 Holdings LLC

EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- **2057 Holdings Launches ProfPrep Across Three Professional Licensing Categories — Real Estate, Insurance, and CDL — Covering 17 Distinct Exam Types in 8 States**

*AI-powered exam prep platform combines a deep static question bank with unlimited generative questioning and scenario simulation — purpose-built for candidates who need to understand, not memorize*

**OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., June 20, 2026** — 2057 Holdings LLC today announced the expansion of ProfPrep, its AI-powered exam preparation platform, into professional licensing with the launch of real estate, insurance producer, and commercial driver's license (CDL) knowledge test preparation. The platform now serves candidates in eight states across three licensing categories, with a combined static question bank exceeding 15,000 exam-calibrated practice questions and an unlimited generative layer that ensures no candidate ever runs out of new material to work through. All products are available at profprep.ai.

**Two Layers. One Platform. Neither Is Enough Without the Other.**

ProfPrep's architecture distinguishes between two fundamentally different modes of preparation — and delivers both.

The static question bank provides volume and repetition. Each state-specific product ships with hundreds of pre-built, exam-calibrated questions segmented by topic and section, matching the actual structure of the target exam. For the Oklahoma real estate license exam, that means more than 750 questions divided between national content and Oklahoma-specific law. For a CDL HazMat endorsement, it means more than 900 questions spanning placarding, shipping papers, emergency response, and federal routing requirements. A candidate can drill these questions until pattern recognition becomes automatic — because on test day, fluency matters.

But repetition has a ceiling. Once a candidate has seen a question enough times, they are no longer answering it. They are remembering it. The concept underneath may still be unfamiliar territory.

The generative layer removes that ceiling. When a candidate has worked through the question bank, wants to stress-test a specific concept, or needs to see the same regulatory principle expressed in a scenario they have never encountered, ProfPrep generates a new question on demand — same topic, different fact pattern, different wrong answer construction, calibrated to the candidate's demonstrated performance history. There is no bottom to the question supply. There is no scenario the candidate can memorize their way past.

The platform's scenario simulators represent the most advanced expression of this generative capability. The real estate transaction simulator does not ask a candidate to identify the correct answer about closing disclosures. It places them in the agent's seat at an actual closing, surfaces a decision, and advances the scenario based on the choice they make. A wrong answer at stage three changes what stage four looks like. State law flags appear exactly when they are relevant — not as trivia, but as the governing rule for the decision currently on the screen.

The insurance coverage scenario simulator runs the same logic across a complete insurance engagement, from client intake through claim resolution, with complications drawn from real regulatory territory: unfair trade practice issues, application misrepresentation, coverage gaps discovered after a loss. The CDL road scenario simulator walks candidates through seven stages of a commercial vehicle run — pre-trip inspection, en route conditions, mechanical events, regulatory encounters, emergency situations — with FMCSA CFR citations appearing at the exact moment they govern the driver's decision.

"ProfPrep is not a memorization tool. It is an understanding tool," said Jesse Myers, founder and CEO of 2057 Holdings. "The question bank is there because repetition builds fluency and fluency matters on test day. But we built the generative layer and the simulators because memorizing the right answer to question 347 does not prepare you for question 348 — and it definitely does not prepare you for sitting across from a client whose house just burned down and whose policy you sold them. Our candidates should be bored by the actual exam. The hard part should already be behind them."

**Real Estate — Eight States, State Law at Every Step**

The real estate license exam product covers Oklahoma, Kansas, Louisiana, Texas, Missouri, New York, California, and Florida. Each state version incorporates the relevant commission rules and license law, with state law callouts identifying exactly when a specific statute governs a practice question. The seven-stage transaction simulator walks candidates through a complete residential deal — client and agency, listing, disclosure, offer and negotiation, under contract, closing, and post-closing — with each stage presenting a real decision and real consequences. A statute explainer converts any commission rule or license law provision into plain English on demand.

**Insurance Producer — P&C and Life and Health, Eight States**

The insurance producer license exam product covers the same eight states across both the Property and Casualty and Life and Health lines of authority. Each state version is built around the relevant state insurance code and department regulations, with the coverage scenario simulator running candidates through a full insurance engagement. The complication system introduces the situations that actually appear on licensing exams and in practice: claim denials, misrepresentation discovered at underwriting, coverage gaps surfaced after a loss, and unfair trade practice exposure. The question bank exceeds 500 questions per state per line.

**CDL — All Eight Federal Endorsements, One Platform**

Because CDL knowledge tests are governed entirely by federal FMCSA regulations with no state-specific law component, ProfPrep's CDL product serves the entire United States from a single platform. Candidates select their endorsement — General Knowledge, Air Brakes, Combination Vehicles, HazMat, Tank Vehicles, Doubles and Triples, Passenger Transport, or School Bus — and the question bank, generative layer, and scenario simulator all adapt accordingly. The combined question bank holds more than 4,900 questions across all eight endorsements. The road scenario simulator cites the specific CFR section governing each decision point.

Pricing for all licensing exam products is $59 to $79 for six months of access with no subscription required.

ProfPrep is a portfolio company of 2057 Holdings LLC, an Oklahoma City-based holding company operating six companies across technology consulting, smart home automation, home security, AI-powered exam preparation, AI professional publishing, and AI operations commercialization.

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