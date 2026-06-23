New ‘Award-Winning Publicity’ Author Liz H. Kelly to present Book Promotion Tips at Women’s National Book Association-LA

Goody PR Founder and “Award-Winning Publicity” Author Liz H. Kelly and The Book Proposal Expert and Author Debra Eckerling will be the presenters at WBNA - Los Angeles’ “Bring Your Book to Life” Workshop on Sat, June 27, 2026. “Award-Winning Publicity” Author and Goody PR Founder Liz H. Kelly gave a book talk at the National Press Club in Washington D.C. in June 2026 for authors, business professionals and journalists. The new “Award-Winning Publicity” book became the Number 1 New Release in Public Relations on Amazon on June 14, 2026. Goody PR Founder and “Award-Winning Publicity” Author Liz H. Kelly shared how to do public relations tips at the National Press Club in Washington D.C. in June 2026 during a book talk for professionals, including entrepreneur Kim Curran, In Two Places. “Award-Winning Publicity: 8 Media Boosters to Magnify Your Story” Author Liz H. Kelly unveiled her enhanced book cover during a June book talk at the National Press Club in Washington D.C.

To help authors succeed, “Award-Winning Publicity” Author Liz H. Kelly will provide book marketing strategy tips at WBNA-Los Angeles on Sat, June 27, 2026.

I know how hard it is to write, publish and promote a book, and am honored to share author marketing tips at the Women’s National Book Association – Los Angeles workshop.” — Liz H. Kelly, Goody PR Founder and Book Coach

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Number 1 Bestselling Author (“ Award-Winning Publicity ”) and Goody PR Founder Liz H. Kelly will present proven book marketing strategies for authors during a Women’s National Book Association – Los Angeles (WBNA-LA) workshop this Saturday, June 27, 2026, called “Bring Your Book to Life.” Based on 20+ years of public relations experience, Kelly will discuss her proven 8-Step publicity process for how to promote a brand with a “Wow Story” that gets reporters to say, “Yes, I want to cover that story.”This author workshop is part of Kelly’s summer speaking tour to help authors succeed. Kelly most recently shared public relations tips at the National Press Club in Washington D.C., and will also be doing a Book Talk at Barnes and Noble Santa Monica, on Wed, August 6, 2026.As the author of three books and a top book publicist, Liz H. Kelly emphasizes, “I know how hard it is to write, publish and promote a book, and am honored to share author marketing tips at the Women’s National Book Association – Los Angeles workshop. I wrote 'Award-Winning Publicity' to help authors increase awareness of their work, build thought leader credibility and ultimately drive them business and book sales.”During this WBNA-LA workshop called, “Bring Your Book to Life: How to Set Your Book Up for Marketing and Sales Success”, Kelly will discuss how authors can build visibility, attract readers, and create a successful marketing strategy for their books. To provide an author success roadmap, Kelly’s new “Award-Winning Publicity” book includes a complete Book Marketing Checklist with 75 steps to take Before, During and After Publishing.To help authors get their story out there, Kelly will share publicity tips with case studies for how to get earned media interviews on top media outlets, including CNN, PBS, Fast Company and NPR. For example, Kelly will explain how Goody PR secured a 20-minute feature story on Pioneer PBS for an author client – and how that story won an Upper Midwest Regional Emmy AwardIn addition to Kelly’s WBNA-LA presentation, award-winning author, speaker, podcaster, and The Book Proposal Expert Debra Eckerling, will share insights on developing a compelling book proposal, clarifying your vision, and attracting the attention of agents and publishers.EVENT INFORMATIONWHAT: Bring Your Book to Life: How to Set Your Book Up for Marketing and Sales SuccessHOST: Women’s National Book Association – Los Angeles ChapterWHEN: Saturday, June 27, 2026, 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.WHERE: 18700 Sherman Way, Suite 118, Los Angeles, CA 91335(Reseda in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles)RSVP via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bring-your-book-to-life-the-author-publisher-partnership-tickets-1990209403902?aff=oddtdtcreator PRESENTERS AND BOOKS:Liz H. Kelly, Goody PR Founder, Book Coach, and Author“Award-Winning Publicity: 8 Media Boosters to Magnify Your Story”Number 1 New Release on Amazon in Public RelationsAmazon: Paperback and eBook formatsDebra Eckerling, Book Proposal Expert and Author,"52 Secrets for Goal-Setting and Goal-Getting: How to Stay Focused, Grow Your Network and Get More Done in Less Time"Amazon: Paperback and Audiobook formatsBOOK REVIEWS for "Award-Winning Publicity"“Any reader seeking marketing and media success will find ‘Award-Winning Publicity’ an all-inclusive resource.”- BookLife Reviews“ ‘Award-Winning Publicity: 8 Media Boosters to Magnify Your Story’ by Liz H. Kelly of Goody PR is especially and unreservedly recommended for personal, professional, community, and college/university library Public Relations, Media/Communications, Advertising/Marketing, and Publishing/Publicity collections and supplemental MBA curriculum studies lists.”- Midwest Book ReviewABOUT: Liz H. Kelly is the Award-Winning Goody PR agency and Goody Business Book Awards CEO/ Founder, Speaker, Book Coach Bestselling Author of 3 books, including Award-Winning Publicity (2026) and 8-Second PR (2022), Speaker, and Podcast Host whose primary mission is to magnify good through the power of positive publicity. With 20+ years of PR and marketing experience, Goody PR's top media coverage for clients include the TODAY Show, CNN, BBC World News, NPR, and in TIME, People, and Forbes. Her Goody PR Agency has won 6 PR industry awards, including Best Publicity Campaign, Best Public Relations Program, and Best Media Relations Campaign for her national publicity campaign for American Paper Optics / Eclipse Glasses. These awards inspired her new book, “Award-Winning Publicity”. Goody PR’s clients are primarily small businesses, CEOs, CMOs, entrepreneurs and nonfiction authors in the health and wellness, finance and wealth, military and veterans, leadership and entertainment industries. Kelly is a Johns Hopkins University Carey School of Business graduate, autism advocate and a member of the National Press Club. https://goodypr.com

NATIONAL PRESS CLUB: Author Liz H Kelly "Award-Winning Publicity" Book Talk with PR Tips

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