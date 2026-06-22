Food and Beverage Flooring Systems Non Slip Commercial Kitchen Flooring Epoxy Kitchen Flooring Systems

HPS FLOORING LEADS NJ INDUSTRIAL SECTOR WITH HYGIENIC, COMPLIANT FOOD & BEVERAGE FLOORING SOLUTIONS

Since 1988, our mission has been to provide long-term structural value and total peace of mind to facility managers and business owners.” — Jeffrey Smedley

GREEN BROOK TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HPS Floors, a premier industrial and commercial flooring contractor serving the region since 1988, is proud to highlight its specialized line of high-performance epoxy and urethane flooring systems custom-engineered for the demanding food and beverage sector Operating out of 107 Cramer Ave, Green Brook, NJ, HPS Flooring delivers industrial-grade surfaces designed to withstand the severe daily rigors of commercial kitchens, food processing plants, and culinary establishments . These advanced flooring solutions are meticulously engineered to satisfy stringent USDA and FDA compliance standards, ensuring maximum safety, hygiene, and durability. (Note: HPS focuses exclusively on industrial and commercial sectors; no residential service inquiries are accepted.)Commercial culinary environments face relentless operational hazards—ranging from extreme thermal cycling and heavy foot traffic to harsh chemical washdowns and constant exposure to organic food acids. Standard flooring materials rapidly degrade under these conditions, leading to costly downtime, health code violations, and safety liabilities.HPS Floors addresses these critical challenges proactively. By combining state-of-the-art substrate preparation utilizing heavy-duty, 800-pound Sase units with precision installation, HPS delivers a seamless, non-porous finish. Key technical advantages of the HPS system include:-Enhanced Safety & Hygiene: A completely seamless design eliminates the fractures, cracks, and grout lines where bacteria, grease, and moisture accumulate, simplifying strict health code compliance.-Thermal Shock Resistance: Engineered to endure rapid, extreme temperature changes (thermal cycling) common in cooking, baking, and washdown zones.-Integrated Radius Cove Bases: Provides a smooth, continuous transition from floor to wall to prevent mold growth, water infiltration, and pest harborage.-Customized Slip Resistance: Tailored surface texturing ensures optimal traction for staff, mitigating slip-and-fall hazards in fast-paced, wet environments."Since 1988, our mission has been to provide long-term structural value and total peace of mind to facility managers and business owners," said Jeffrey B. Smedley, owner of HPS Flooring. "A commercial kitchen floor isn't just a surface; it's a critical component of a facility’s food safety and sanitation program. Our systems eliminate the headaches of recurring maintenance and early floor failure, allowing businesses to keep their doors open and pass local health inspections with flying colors."HPS Flooring works closely with facility operators to meticulously coordinate installation schedules, minimizing operational disruption and protecting the client's bottom line.HPS works closely with facility operators to meticulously coordinate installation schedules, minimizing operational disruption and protecting the client's bottom line.*About HPS FlooringFounded in 1988, HPS Flooring is a family-owned industrial and commercial flooring contracting business based in Green Brook, NJ. HPS specializes in high-performance resinous flooring, epoxy commercial kitchen systems, and USDA/FDA-compliant surfaces for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries across New Jersey and the surrounding regional submarkets.Media Contact:HPS Flooring107 Cramer AveGreen Brook, NJ 08812Phone: 732-384-5577Email: sales@hpsflooring.comWebsite: www.hpsfloors.com

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