Joseph V. Williams Jr., Delaware’s First Black State Farm Agent and Community Leader, Dies at 80

Joseph V. Williams - State Farm

Trailblazing insurance pioneer, devoted family man, and tireless servant leader leaves a legacy of faith, mentorship, and community impact.

WEST GROVE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joseph Vincent Williams Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, businessman, and community leader, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2026. He was a giant in his community, known for his lifelong commitment to service, leadership, and love of family.Born in Philadelphia on April 4, 1946, Joe lived an extraordinary life marked by achievement and generosity. In 1972, he founded the Joe Williams State Farm Agency in Wilmington, Delaware, becoming Delaware’s first Black State Farm Agent. Over a career spanning more than 50 years, Joe led an agency that served thousands of families, mentored hundreds, and built a legacy of excellence before retiring in 2023.A proud graduate of Lincoln University and devoted member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Joe dedicated his life to education, mentorship, and service. At Lincoln, he served two terms as Alumni Trustee on the Board of Trustees and held numerous leadership roles in the Alumni Association, including National President and founder of the Delaware Chapter.Through Kappa Alpha Psi, Joe mentored generations of young men, serving in leadership roles with the Wilmington Alumni Chapter, the West Chester-Coatesville Alumni Chapter, and as advisor to Epsilon Chapter at Lincoln University. In 2015, he was inducted into the Epsilon Chapter Hall of Fame.Joe’s commitment to community was equally remarkable. He was a longtime member of Sunday Breakfast Mission, serving on its board for over 20 years and as Founder and Chair of Sunday Breakfast Mission Housing, Inc., which developed Gateway House, a 51-unit residence and shelter for homeless men in Wilmington. He also served with numerous civic, economic, and fraternal organizations throughout Delaware.A man of deep faith, Joe served at Bethel A.M.E. Church, St. Matthews Episcopal Church, and later at Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church , where he was active in finance, men’s ministry, and youth mentoring.Joe often said, “My greatest accomplishment in life was being father to Shawniqua and Camille and being married to Carol A. Black.”He is survived by his loving wife, Carol A. Black; retired attorney, their blended family of five children, Rafiq Adams, Esq., Dr. Shawniqua Williams Roberson, Kita Williams, Camille Evans, Esq., and Dr. Tiy Adams; seven cherished grandchildren; and his former wife, Rev. Dr. Helen Easterling Williams.Family and friends are invited to honor Joe’s life and legacy. Funeral arrangements, including viewing and service information, may be found through DeBaptiste Funeral Home in West Chester.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.