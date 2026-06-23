ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP WELCOMES DARA KALISH AS PARTNER IN REAL ESTATE DEPARTMENT

Dara Kalish

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today at Dara Kalish has joined the firm’s Real Estate practice as a Partner. She advises developers, family offices, property owners and real estate operators on commercial real estate transactions, portfolio operations and management matters and strategic business initiatives.Dara brings a uniquely valuable perspective to her clients, combining more than two decades of transactional real estate experience with significant executive-level in-house leadership. Most recently, she served as General Counsel of Omninet Capital, a privately held, multi-state real estate investment and property management platform overseeing a diversified portfolio of approximately 9 million square feet of commercial property and 10,000 residential units across nine states.Clients particularly value Dara's ability to deliver practical, business-focused advice. Drawing on her extensive real estate leasing and transactional experience, she understands the commercial realities clients face when managing risk and executing complex transactions. Her experience sitting alongside business owners, asset managers, property managers and operational teams allows her to provide counsel that is both legally sophisticated and aligned with business objectives.Earlier in her career, Dara practiced at prominent California law firms, Allen Matkins and Jeffer Mangels & Mitchell, where she represented clients in a broad range of commercial real estate transactions. Dara’s combination of law firm training and extensive in-house leadership experience provides clients with the perspective of both trusted outside counsel and seasoned business advisor.

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