Von Dutch Awards Global Fragrance License to Horizon Beauty

Horizon Beauty Group x Von Dutch

Horizon Beauty Group signs an exclusive global licensing agreement with Von Dutch to develop and distribute fine fragrances, launching March 2027.

We are excited to bring the Von Dutch fragrance vision to life and further strengthen Horizon Beauty Group’s position as a leader in licensed and branded fragrances.” — Carmela Palladino, President of Horizon Beauty Group

GREAT NECK, NY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Horizon Beauty Group , a leading developer, manufacturer, and distributor of branded beauty and fragrance products, today announced the signing of an exclusive private licensing agreement with Von Dutch for the development and distribution of fine fragrances Globally launching March 2027.The agreement represents a significant expansion of Horizon Beauty Group’s growing fragrance portfolio and reflects the company’s continued focus on partnering with culturally influential brands to create innovative fragrance experiences that resonate with today’s consumers. The upcoming Von Dutch fragrance collection is expected to embody the brand’s distinctive identity, heritage, and bold spirit while introducing a fresh expression designed for a new generation of fragrance consumers.“The signing of this exclusive licensing agreement with Von Dutch marks a significant milestone for Horizon Beauty Group and reflects our continued strategy of partnering with iconic brands that possess strong cultural relevance and global consumer recognition,” said Carmela Palladino, President of Horizon Beauty Group. “Horizon has built a strong foundation and reputation through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of branded fragrance collections that resonate across generations and consumer categories. We are committed to creating authentic fragrance experiences that extend brand equity while delivering innovation and long-term value to our partners and retail channels. We are excited to bring the Von Dutch fragrance vision to life and further strengthen Horizon Beauty Group’s position as a leader in licensed and branded fragrances.”Through its expertise in brand development, manufacturing, and market execution, Horizon Beauty Group continues to expand its portfolio through strategic partnerships that bridge consumer trends with globally recognized brands. The addition of Von Dutch further reinforces the company’s commitment to creating compelling fragrance programs that deliver strong consumer engagement and retail growth opportunities.About Von DutchVon Dutch is a globally recognized fashion and lifestyle brand inspired by the legacy of legendary American artist and pinstriper Kenny Howard, known as "Von Dutch." Renowned for its distinctive aesthetic and cultural influence, the brand has become an enduring symbol of individuality, authenticity, and self-expression. With a heritage deeply rooted in American creativity and a presence spanning key international markets, Von Dutch continues to connect with consumers through fashion, accessories, lifestyle products, and brand collaborations that celebrate its iconic spirit and contemporary relevance.About Horizon Beauty GroupHorizon Beauty Group is a leading beauty and fragrance company specializing in the development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded fragrance and beauty products. The company's portfolio includes Elie Tahari ™, Tahari Parfums ™, Candie's ™, Von Dutch ™, Freeze 24/7 ™, Pardon My Fro ™, Amalfi Glow, Sweet Treats, Badgley Mischka ™, Mark & James by Badgley Mischka, Bob Mackie ™ and other emerging beauty and lifestyle brands. Through strategic licensing partnerships, innovative product development, and extensive retail distribution, Horizon Beauty Group delivers compelling beauty and fragrance experiences to consumers across North America and international markets.Media ContactRita Lombardorita@lombardopartners.com5613010122

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