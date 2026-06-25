Mawsook Launches a Verified Social Media Platform Requiring Identity Verification for Content Creators

Mawsook allows anyone to browse content while requiring identity verification for users who publish, comment, message, or livestream.

Social media should reward real people, real communities, and real opportunities—not fake accounts, bots, and anonymous profiles.” — Andrew Georges, Founder of Mawsook

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fake accounts. Bots. Impersonation. Scams. Anonymous abuse. AI-generated profiles.These have become some of the biggest challenges facing traditional social media platforms today, making it increasingly difficult to know who is real and who is not. Mawsook believes social media can be better.Built around the vision of " Social Media Made Better ," Mawsook is introducing a new social networking experience where anyone can watch videos, discover creators, browse content, and enjoy live streams—but only verified users can actively participate.To post content, comment, follow users, send messages, create stories, receive gifts, or go live, users must first complete a one-time identity verification process using facial verification and government-issued ID validation. Most verification requests are processed within minutes using advanced AI-powered technology.The platform is built on one simple principle:One Person. One Verified Account.Unlike traditional social networks that allow unlimited accounts to be created by the same individual, Mawsook is designed to reward authenticity, accountability, and genuine engagement."Mawsook was created because people deserve a better online experience," said founder Andrew Georges. "Social media should reward real people, real communities, and real opportunities—not fake accounts, bots, and anonymous profiles."Beyond trust and verification, Mawsook gives creators, influencers, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses the opportunity to build verified communities, grow audiences, share content, host live streams, receive gifts from supporters, and earn through a creator-first monetization model.Unlike many traditional social platforms, Mawsook does not charge creators a commission on virtual gifts received through the platform, allowing creators to keep 100% of their gift earnings, subject only to applicable app store processing fees. Eligible earnings can also be withdrawn directly to supported bank accounts through available payout methods.The platform supports more than 95 profile categories, helping creators, artists, coaches, business owners, real estate professionals, public figures, and community leaders establish verified identities and connect with audiences more confidently.Watch content for free. Verify in minutes. Unlock the full experience. Post. Follow. Message. Create stories. Go live. Build your audience. Receive gifts. Earn rewards.As conversations around online safety, identity verification, and digital trust continue to grow worldwide, Mawsook believes the future of social media will not be defined by how many accounts exist—but by how many real people participate.Because the future of social media is not anonymous. It is "Verified".Mawsook is now available on iOS and Android.For more information, visit www.mawsook.com Mawsook – Social Media Made Better.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.