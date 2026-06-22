Public Event: Tick Bite-Associated Food Allergies & Alpha-Gal Syndrome

The two programs are hosted by Vineyard Haven Public Library: “Managing Food Allergies with the FIG App” on Tuesday, June 30 at 2 p.m. and “Navigating the Alpha-Gal Diet” on Tuesday, July 14 at 6 p.m.

The programs will provide information and practical tips for navigating Alpha-Gal Syndrome, tick bite-associated food allergies, and other food allergies. Registration is available through the Vineyard Haven Public Library event calendar.