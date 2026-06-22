ATLANTA – Today, First Lady Marty Kemp, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, and advocate and Netflix's "Love on the Spectrum" star Connor Tomlinson rolled out an anti-human trafficking public service announcement, especially geared toward individuals with autism who are targeted more frequently by traffickers.

"This summer, tens of thousands of visitors will spend time in Georgia as we welcome the World Cup, but those who want to use this time to exploit others are not welcome," said First Lady Marty Kemp. "We're coming together to let Georgians and visitors alike know that people with autism and other disabilities are especially at risk of human trafficking, and that if you see something, we all need you to say something."

"Combatting human trafficking has been a priority for our Administration ever since I took office," said Mayor Andre Dickens. "Under the leadership of our Office of Violence Reduction, we have created lasting partnerships, ran awareness campaigns and provided enhanced training for hotel staff, contract security, shelter providers and groups serving youth. Now we are proud to team up with First Lady Marty Kemp to double down on protecting some of our communities’ most vulnerable."

The PSA, which can be viewed in full in this message, will be distributed across gathering places throughout the World Cup. It will also be available across social media platforms.

If you want to learn more about the signs of human trafficking and how to spot and report them, you can take the free training available through the GRACE Commission here.