Rep. Schmaltz: Invest in firefighter training to protect lives across Jackson County

Grant would help replace aging training tower used by local first responders

State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz is seeking critical state funding to help the Jackson Fire Department replace its aging fire training tower, ensuring the city can continue serving as a regional training hub and keeping firefighters and the communities they serve safe.

Schmaltz, R-Jackson, has sponsored a request for a $1.2 million grant as part of the state budget process. The grant would help demolish the department’s deteriorating tower and construct a new, modern training facility. The tower supports the Jackson Fire Department and fire departments across Jackson County.

“Protecting lives starts with making sure our firefighters have the training they need before they ever face a real emergency,” Schmaltz said. “The current tower has served our community for decades, but it is now outdated and no longer meets modern standards. This investment will replace it with a safe, modern facility so firefighters across Jackson County can train together, stay prepared, and better protect both themselves and the people they serve.”

Jackson Fire Chief Tim Gonzalez joined Schmaltz in testifying before a House budget subcommittee in support of the request, emphasizing the critical role the training tower plays in preparing first responders.

“When the tones go off and someone’s spouse, patient, or child is waiting for help, the public expects first responders coming through the door to already know exactly what to do,” Gonzalez said. “At 2 in the morning during a house fire, cardiac arrest, or violent incident, there’s no time for hesitation. Only training, teamwork, and preparedness will do.”

The department’s current tower is more than 65 years old and has reached the end of its usable life. According to fire officials, the structure is deteriorating, outdated, and unable to support modern training needs, creating safety concerns for those who rely on it.

“We’re here to ask for the support of replacing our deteriorating firefighter training tower and construct a safe, modern training facility centrally located for the first responders in Jackson County,” Gonzalez said. “Replacing this is not a luxury. It’s a public necessity.”

A modern training tower provides a controlled, realistic environment where firefighters can practice high risk scenarios such as search and rescue operations, ladder techniques, ventilation, and rapid intervention. These hands-on exercises build essential skills that cannot be replicated in a classroom and are critical to effective emergency response when seconds matter.

The new facility would also strengthen coordination among local departments by allowing them to train together, improving mutual aid response and ensuring consistent procedures across jurisdictions. In addition, it would reduce long-term costs by cutting down on travel to distant training sites and limiting reliance on temporary or acquired structures.

“This is about being proactive and making smart investments that protect both firefighters and the public,” Schmaltz said. “By giving our first responders a modern place to train, we are improving emergency response, reducing risk, and strengthening the safety of communities across Jackson County.”

The budget request is currently under consideration as part of ongoing state budget negotiations.

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