Rep. Bollin backs legislation to improve literacy, expand support for struggling readers

State Ann Bollin recently joined the Michigan House in approving measures aimed at improving reading outcomes for students, strengthening support for children with dyslexia, and ensuring teachers have the training they need to help every child succeed.

Across Michigan, too many students are falling behind in reading, making it harder to keep up in school and limiting opportunities for success later in life. The three measures approved by the House this week take a comprehensive approach to addressing these challenges by focusing on proven teaching methods and better support for both students and educators.

“Reading is the foundation for everything a student does in school, and right now too many kids are struggling to keep up,” said Bollin, R-Brighton Township. “If a child can’t read, every other subject becomes harder. These reforms are about making sure every student has the support they need to succeed and every teacher has the tools to help them get there.”

House Bill 5081 would ensure schools have access to a teacher trained in the Orton-Gillingham method, a proven, evidence-based approach to helping students with dyslexia improve their reading skills.

House Bill 5646 requires teacher preparation programs to include science of reading training, equipping future educators with research-backed strategies to improve literacy outcomes.

House Bill 5697 builds on that effort by requiring current kindergarten through fifth grade teachers to complete science of reading training, ensuring students benefit from consistent, high-quality instruction statewide.

“Teachers want to help their students succeed, and this plan gives them access to the most effective, research-based strategies to do exactly that,” Bollin said. “At the same time, it makes sure students who need extra help — especially those with dyslexia — aren’t left behind. That’s how we start to turn things around and get Michigan students back on track.”

The measures now advance to the Michigan Senate for further consideration.

Improving reading outcomes is also a top priority for Bollin as she works to finalize the state budget for 2026-27. The House’s budget proposal makes major, targeted investments to help students get back on track. It includes $150 million for literacy supports, an increase of $85.6 million, to fund the purchase of proven, science-of-reading-based curriculum, along with $75 million for LETRS professional development so teachers have the tools and training they need to teach reading effectively. The plan also invests $40 million into a new program that reimburses parents for private tutoring, giving families direct support to help their children catch up outside the classroom.

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