Carol Cone ON PURPOSE Celebrates a Decade of Purpose-Driven Business

Building on four decades of field-defining work, the Purpose Proven report highlights case studies and research insights from Carol Cone and her team.

When lived authentically, purpose builds powerful corporate culture, unites employees, inspires innovation, deepens stakeholder trust, and delivers meaningful social and environmental progress.” — Carol Cone

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carol Cone ON PURPOSE , a social impact and sustainability agency, today announced the release of its Purpose Proven report , celebrating a decade of helping organizations define and activate purpose to drive growth, trust, and lasting business and societal impact. The report also honors the firm’s broader legacy, which began more than four decades ago when Carol Cone founded Cone, Inc. in 1983 as the world’s first social impact firm.Since launching Carol Cone ON PURPOSE—Cone’s second eponymous firm, following Cone, Inc.—the agency has guided corporate, brand, foundation, sustainability, and nonprofit leaders to turn purpose into action through strategy, storytelling, partnerships, and programs that create measurable value for business and society. The report highlights signature work across purpose development, social impact innovation, sustainability communications, employee engagement, nonprofit positioning, and corporate foundations.“More than four decades ago, I saw a new path for business,” said Carol Cone, CEO and founder of Carol Cone ON PURPOSE. “Decades later, that vision has become reality. When lived authentically, purpose builds powerful corporate culture, unites employees, inspires innovation, deepens stakeholder trust, and delivers meaningful social and environmental progress.”Over the past 10 years, Carol Cone ON PURPOSE has helped define corporate purpose as a strategic compass, build social and environmental programs that inspire action, engage employees as agents of growth and change, reposition nonprofits, strengthen corporate foundations, and forge public-private partnerships that deliver lasting impact. The agency also advanced the field through research , thought leadership, and media, including five additional studies, more than 225 episodes of the Purpose 360 Podcast, and the Purpose Collaborative, a global network of purpose experts.The report features case studies spanning sectors and issue areas, including purpose development work with Kerry Group, The Campbell’s Company, and Chesapeake Employers Insurance Company; signature programs with Aflac, LG, and Quest Diagnostics; partnership work with Macy’s, Whirlpool, and The Washing Machine Project; and nonprofit and issue leadership work with Action Against Hunger, Keep America Beautiful, and WSP.As the agency looks to its next decade, Carol Cone ON PURPOSE says its commitment remains the same: helping organizations translate authentic purpose into stronger business outcomes and more meaningful societal impact.About Carol Cone ON PURPOSECarol Cone ON PURPOSE is a pioneering social impact and sustainability agency. For more than four decades, we have led the field with a track record of creating value for sector leaders. We accomplish this for brand, corporate, foundation, sustainability, and nonprofit leaders. We’re dedicated to inspiring the sector through ongoing thought leadership, including hundreds of studies, articles, books, and podcasts, including Purpose 360 Podcast, Breakthrough Nonprofit Branding, and Harvard Business School cases. Additionally, we founded the Purpose Collaborative: 40+ best-in-class firms and subject matter experts who provide the breadth to execute category-defining campaigns and movements at any scale, with the agility of a boutique. To learn more, visit CarolConeONPURPOSE.com###

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