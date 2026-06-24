DOUBLE WIN AND DOUBLE CELEBRATION FOR WILDWOOD AT SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW 2026

Berry Berry Bar Named Good Housekeeping Best Snack; Chocolate Raspberry Caramel Earns Good Food Award

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wildwood, the chocolatier celebrated for its forest-inspired confections, announces two prestigious honors during the Summer Fancy Food Show: its Berry Berry chocolate bar has been named a Good Housekeeping Best Snack, while itsChocolate Raspberry caramel has earned the esteemed Good Food Award in the confections category. The dual recognition arrives as Wildwood’s confections turn into essentials for summer evening gatherings on patios, graduation celebrations, bachelorette weekend gifts, and every little moment after dinner with wine or tea, cementing the brand's place among those seeking something meaningful and extraordinary.The Berry Berry bar layers freeze-dried berries into rich dark chocolate, each bar debossed with botanical motifs inspired by the Wildwood Trail. Whether savored as a thoughtful dessert course at intimate dinners or tucked into a handbag for when a moment of pure pleasure is needed, the Good Housekeeping Best Snack distinction places Berry Berry among an elite selection of standout foods that deliver on taste, quality, and innovation.The Chocolate Raspberry caramel represents Wildwood's belief that caramel should be elevated, something to savor. In this favor pairing, velvety chocolate caramel creates a rich base, while tart raspberry brings brightness – the perfect balance. Wrapped in compostable packaging inspired by the natural world, it has become the elegant gift that starts conversations and the personal indulgence that wants to be savored."When pieces like these resonate beyond our own kitchen, it tells us people are searching for delicious, yet approachable flavors and an elevated quality" said Rebecca Adams Savage, who co-founded Wildwood with chocolatier, Steven Lawrence. "To be honored with these prestigious awards invigorates and tells us we’re on the right path."Inspired by the lush beauty of the forests surrounding Portland, Wildwood creates artisanal products handcrafted in small batches with care and intention. To founders, Rebecca Adams Savage and Steven Lawrence, it's about creating an opportunity for people to slow down and experience the wonderment of discovery the way you might delight in finding a towering Douglas Fir or aromatic wild fennel along a trail. The process of savoring Wildwood's chocolate or caramel is akin to the kind of recentering that draws us into the forest to experience the wild woods.This past year, Wildwood has been featured in prominent gift guides and recognized as a standout confection in specialty food publications. The Good Food Award, determined through blind tasting and rigorous evaluation, has honored Wildwood multiple times since 2017 across both chocolate and caramel categories. Combined with the brand's Food & Wine Top 50 Chocolate Makers Award, Good Housekeeping’s Snack Award, and other accolades, these distinctions position Wildwood as a modern American confectioner known for hand crafting delicious products beautifully packaged for discovery and enjoyment by all.Wildwood handcrafted chocolates and caramels are available nationwide in specialty retailers and online at wildwoodchocolate.com EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Wildwood and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

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