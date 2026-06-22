New Arizona Law Requires Clear Labels on Cell-Cultured Food Products

STATE CAPITOL, PHOENIX – A new state law will require food products made from cultivated animal cells to be clearly labeled before they are sold to Arizona consumers.

House Bill 2762, sponsored by State Representative Quang Nguyen, requires manufacturers, sellers, and retailers to label food products derived from cultivated cells as “Cell-Cultivated” or “Cell-Cultured.” The legislation passed the Legislature with bipartisan support and has been signed into law.

The law is named the “Andy Groseta Act” in honor of the late Andy Groseta, a respected Arizona cattleman who served as president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the Arizona Cattle Growers’ Association, and the Yavapai Cattle Growers’ Association.

HB 2762 sets a straightforward standard: when a food product is made from cultivated cells rather than raised livestock, the package must say so.

“Arizona consumers deserve honesty at the grocery store, and Arizona ranchers deserve a fair market,” said Representative Nguyen. “This law does not ban anything. It simply says that if a product is grown from cells in a lab, the package has to say so. Families should not have to sort through marketing claims to know whether they are buying food raised by farmers and ranchers or a product made another way. Clear labels protect consumers, respect Arizona agriculture, and make sure the package tells the truth.”

Food products made with cultivated animal cells are produced by taking cells from an animal and growing them in a controlled environment. HB 2762 ensures Arizona consumers receive direct labeling at the point of purchase.

The law gives shoppers clear information while allowing cell-cultured products to be sold in Arizona.

“Andy Groseta spent his life standing up for cattlemen, rural Arizona, and honest agriculture,” Nguyen said. “This law honors that legacy by keeping the marketplace honest. If companies want to sell cell-cultured products, they can. But they should not be able to market their products as something they are not.”

Quang Nguyen is a Republican member of the Arizona House of Representatives serving Legislative District 1 in Yavapai County and is Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. Follow him on X at @QuangNguyenAZ.