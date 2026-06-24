EL POBLADO INVESTMENT GROUP EXPANDS COLOMBIA STRATEGY WITH BLAZE, FUND III, AND ABELARDO-ERA MOMENTUM

BLAZE Luxury Hotel

Emerging markets firm invites accredited investors to explore Latin America diversification across hospitality, real estate, tech, and healthcare opportunities

Investors have been waiting for signs that Colombia is ready to pair its extraordinary human capital, natural beauty, tourism momentum, and entrepreneurial culture with a stronger security environment” — Mason Mehta

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- El Poblado Investment Group, an emerging markets investment firm focused on high-growth opportunities across Latin America, today announced the continued expansion of its Colombia-focused investment strategy, highlighted by the BLAZE hotel project in Guatapé, Colombia, the firm's growing hospitality platform, select regional collaborations, and the active raise for El Poblado's $35M Fund III, which is targeting a Q4 close.El Poblado's investment approach is built around a simple thesis: emerging market investing requires more than capital. It requires trusted local relationships, disciplined underwriting, market-specific diligence, operational insight, and long-term alignment with the communities where capital is deployed. The firm applies this approach across real estate, hospitality, technology, healthcare, and other high-growth sectors where Colombia and broader Latin America continue to present compelling private-market opportunities.Following Abelardo de la Espriella's recent presidential victory, El Poblado believes Colombia may be entering a new phase of investment confidence, security-focused policy, and broader global participation. El Poblado views the election outcome as a potential catalyst for renewed investor attention, stronger public-private alignment, and deeper engagement from international capital seeking exposure to Colombia's growth sectors.“Investors have been waiting for signs that Colombia is ready to pair its extraordinary human capital, natural beauty, tourism momentum, and entrepreneurial culture with a stronger security environment and a more competitive investment climate,” added Mehta. “We believe Abelardo's victory has the potential to reshape how global investors evaluate Colombia. If improved security, institutional discipline, and international participation are matched by thoughtful execution, Colombia can become one of the most attractive growth markets in the hemisphere.”Colombia’s business case is strengthening: according to BBVA Research, GDP grew 2.6% in 2025 and final consumption rose 4.2%, while the OECD notes that FDI is helping shift Colombia beyond extractives toward ICT, manufacturing, renewable energy, the digital economy, and green-transition sectors.Capitalizing on Regional Tourism: BLAZE Luxury Hotel Investment in Guatapé, ColombiaAmong El Poblado's highlighted opportunities is BLAZE, a real estate and hospitality investment in Guatapé, one of Colombia's most recognizable and rapidly growing tourism destinations. The $25M project targets rising visitor demand, destination hospitality trends, and the increasing appeal of experience-driven travel among both domestic and international guests.El Poblado's current pipeline materials describe the Guatapé hospitality opportunity as a real estate and hospitality investment connected to a venue receiving more than 3.5 million visitors per year, with El Poblado receiving a preferred investment basis and diligence that targets an estimated 21% IRR, an estimated 43% EBITDA margin, and projected cash-on-cash returns of up to approximately 19%.“BLAZE reflects exactly what we look for in Colombia: a hard-asset opportunity in a high-demand location, paired with local knowledge, tourism momentum, and a strategy that can create value through disciplined execution,” added Mehta. “As anchor investor, El Poblado is able to help shape the project with strong alignment from the outset. We believe hospitality in Colombia is moving beyond traditional urban assets and into experience-driven destinations where real estate, tourism, and wellness intersect.”El Poblado Fund IIIEl Poblado is currently conducting an active raise for El Poblado Fund III. The strategy builds on the firm's prior investment activity across Fund I and Fund II, which generated strong performance and a return profile consistent with El Poblado's objective of delivering top-quartile emerging market ROI.Prior investments and strategic exposure have included Rappi, one of Latin America’s leading technology platforms; Sambax, a fintech and payments infrastructure company; Solena AG, an agriculture and sustainability-focused platform; and Alto 5-Minute City, a mixed-use real estate and urban development project. These investments reflect El Poblado’s ability to identify category-defining companies and hard-asset opportunities before broader institutional capital fully recognizes their value.The principals of El Poblado have been investing across Latin America for more than a decade, building a platform defined by trust, access, and execution. Through deep relationships with business leaders, operators, developers, financial institutions, and public-sector stakeholders, the firm has access to exceptional deal flow while seeking to create durable investor value and meaningful local impact.El Poblado Investment Group invites accredited investors, family offices, and qualified partners to contact Investor Relations at ir@elpoblado.co to learn more about BLAZE and El Poblado Fund III.

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