Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center Now Offers Non-Surgical Options for Hip Replacement

Hip Pain Relief Options

Chronic hip pain doesn't always mean hip replacement. Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center now offers non-surgical options for hip pain.

FAIRPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many adults living with chronic hip pain assume that surgery is eventually unavoidable. However, according to Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center , the presence of long-term hip pain does not automatically mean a patient requires hip replacement surgery.Hip pain is one of the most common causes of mobility limitations among adults over 50. While some individuals ultimately choose hip replacement, many are surprised to learn that treatment decisions are based on much more than how long symptoms have been present."Patients often believe that years of hip pain automatically lead to surgery," said a representative of Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center. "The reality is that every patient is different, and factors such as mobility, function, activity level, and quality of life are all important considerations."Medical experts note that imaging findings alone do not always predict a patient's symptoms. Two individuals with similar X-rays may experience dramatically different levels of pain, stiffness, and activity limitations.For many patients, chronic hip pain can interfere with daily activities such as walking, climbing stairs, exercising, traveling, or enjoying time with family. Understanding the source of the pain and evaluating all available treatment options can help patients make more informed healthcare decisions.Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center specializes in non-surgical solutions for individuals suffering from chronic hip pain, arthritis, and mobility limitations. The practice focuses on helping patients improve function, remain active, and better understand their options before considering major surgery.Individuals experiencing persistent hip pain, stiffness, difficulty walking, or reduced mobility are encouraged to seek an evaluation to better understand the factors contributing to their symptoms.For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center at **(585) 580-1815**.**About Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center**Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center provides non-surgical treatment options for individuals suffering from hip pain, knee pain, arthritis, joint pain, and mobility limitations. The practice is dedicated to helping patients improve mobility, reduce pain, and maintain an active lifestyle without surgery whenever appropriate.###

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