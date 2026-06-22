ScribeEMR and SlicedHealth Announce Strategic Partnership for Enhanced RCM, Fewer Denials and AI Documentation

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScribeEMR and SlicedHealth, have announced a strategic partnership to offer complementary AI and RCM solutions to help hospitals, health systems, and community health providers to bolster their revenue cycle management capabilities, reduce denials and leverage AI documentation.ScribeEMR provides AI-powered medical charting, real-time remote physician scribing, revenue cycle management, medical coding, and virtual medical office services (VMOS) to healthcare organizations nationwide. Its ScribeRyte AI platform delivers fast, highly accurate, HIPAA-compliant clinical documentation and supports workflows across leading EMRs.With SlicedHealth’s advanced contract modeling and real-time revenue intelligence, the partnership delivers a more unified, data-driven approach to revenue integrity and payer contract intelligence."At SlicedHealth, we've always focused on making sure providers get paid what they've earned — and that starts with clean, accurate documentation," said Reed Liggin, CEO and Co-Founder of SlicedHealth. "ScribeEMR brings that discipline to the front end of the revenue cycle, and when you pair that with our contract intelligence and analytics, you close the loop in a way that's hard to replicate. Providers walk away with better data, fewer denials, and a clearer picture of where their revenue stands.”We’re excited to partner with SlicedHealth, a leader in revenue cycle and contract performance, to help healthcare organizations improve documentation, strengthen back-office workflows, and capture more revenue downstream,” said Terry Ciesla, Senior Vice President at ScribeEMR. “SlicedHealth clients can now access ScribeEMR’s virtual medical office services, AI documentation solutions, specialty virtual scribes, and coding services, all complementary to SlicedHealth’s RCM solutions.”ScribeEMR was ranked "Best in KLAS for Virtual Scribing Services" for the third consecutive year in the 2026 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report. The recognition reflects ScribeEMR's continued leadership in virtual scribing services and its broader commitment to healthcare documentation, AI-enabled workflow support, and medical office services.About SlicedHealthSlicedHealth brings clarity and control to the revenue cycle for health systems, community hospitals, and specialty practices. Grounded in hands-on support and built on a rules-based foundation, our platform equips hospital CEOs and CFOs with the tools they need to optimize contract performance, streamline operations without additional staff, and maximize revenue recovery. Our next-generation contract management platform delivers real-time visibility into hospital payer contracts and revenue cycle performance. Driven by SlicedIQ, our AI-powered engine that provides detailed, easy-to-use insights for contract modeling and variance analysis, the SlicedHealth platform automates better decisions across the entire revenue cycle. From claim estimation and business intelligence to a robust price transparency module built for compliance, SlicedHealth helps all hospital leaders recover revenue lost to denials and underpayments. Learn more at https://slicedhealth.com/ About ScribeEMRScribeEMR provides AI-powered medical charting, real-time remote physician scribing, revenue cycle management, medical coding, and virtual medical office services (VMOS) to healthcare organizations nationwide. Its ScribeRyte AI platform delivers fast, highly accurate, HIPAA-compliant clinical documentation and supports workflows across leading EMRs, including eClinicalWorks, Epic, Athenahealth, NextGen, Greenway, and others. ScribeEMR was ranked Best in KLAS for Virtual Scribing Services in the 2024, 2025 and 2026, Best in KLAS: Software & Services Reports and was rated highly in a KLAS First Look report for its ScribeRyte AI platform. For more information, visit www.scribeemr.com and follow ScribeEMR on LinkedIn.Press Contacts:Andrew LavinA. Lavin Communications516-944-4486andrewlavin@alavin.com

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