NorthStar Law Group, P.S. Announces Addition of Kenneth Ford as Senior Associate Attorney

Firm Strengthens Tax and Litigation Practice with Attorney Whose Career Spans Government Tax Policy, Corporate Law, and Civil Litigation

OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NorthStar Law Group, P.S., a leading provider of business and estate planning legal services in the Pacific Northwest, is pleased to announce the addition of Kenneth Ford to the firm as a Senior Associate Attorney. Ford brings a broad and accomplished legal background spanning federal and state tax law, civil litigation, corporate governance, and tax-exempt organizations, deepening the firm's capacity to counsel businesses, nonprofit entities, and individuals on some of the most consequential legal matters they face.Ford's practice at NorthStar covers tax controversy at the federal and state levels, tax planning, tax-exempt organization compliance, corporate governance, and civil litigation. He is recognized for delivering strategic and creative counsel that is tailored to each client's specific business objectives and litigation needs. His ability to draw on experience across multiple disciplines enables him to support clients through every stage of business development, operations, and dispute resolution.Before joining NorthStar, Ford held tax policy positions with two state taxing authorities, serving as a Tax Policy Analyst with both the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts and the Washington State Department of Revenue. That government experience gives him a rare inside perspective on how tax agencies evaluate compliance, a practical advantage he brings directly to his clients in tax controversy and planning matters. His prior legal work also includes civil litigation from inception through trial, insurance defense, aerospace law, cannabis law, and estate planning."Ken's combination of courtroom experience and government tax policy service is genuinely rare, and it makes him an exceptional resource for our clients," said Christopher T.L. Brown, Managing Partner of NorthStar Law Group, P.S. "He understands how these issues are seen from the inside of a taxing authority and how to navigate them effectively on behalf of the people and businesses he represents. We are excited to have him as part of the team."Ford added: "NorthStar Law Group has built a practice grounded in rigorous, client-centered counsel. I look forward to contributing to that work and to helping clients resolve complex tax and litigation matters with sound strategy and clear direction."Ford earned his Bachelor of Science from Bethune-Cookman University, his Juris Doctor from Texas Southern University, and his Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Taxation from the University of Florida. He holds the Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy (CAP) designation and is admitted to practice law in Florida, Texas, and Washington.About NorthStar Law Group, P.S.NorthStar Law Group, P.S. is a business and estate planning law firm based in Olympia, Washington. The firm serves individuals, families, and businesses with a wide range of legal services, including business formation and management, international law, tax law, estate planning, trust and probate administration, and charitable giving. NorthStar is committed to providing thoughtful, practical legal counsel that supports clients' long-term personal and financial goals.For more information, visit www.nslawgrp.com or contact the firm to schedule a consultation.

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