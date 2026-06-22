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Royal Ambulance Ranks #6 in North America on 2026 Inspiring Workplaces Top 100

Inspiring Workplaces Awards, 2026

Inspiring Workplaces Awards, 2026

For the fifth consecutive year, Royal Ambulance earns a top-ten finish and first-ever Special Recognition in Culture, Employee Voice, and Employee Experience.

In an industry that has long treated frontline workers as replaceable, Royal has built infrastructure that treats them as future leaders, and has the evidence to back it up.”
— Inspiring Workplaces Awards Judges, 2026
SAN LEANDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAN LEANDRO, Calif. — Royal Ambulance has been named #6 overall on the 2026 Inspiring Workplaces Top 100 in North America, marking the company's fifth consecutive year on the list and its highest-ever ranking. The recognition was announced by Inspiring Workplaces, a global organization that identifies and celebrates people-first employers across industries.

In addition to the overall ranking, Royal Ambulance received Special Recognition in three categories for the first time: Culture, Employee Voice, and Employee Experience. The triple distinction reflects a sustained investment in frontline workforce development that has defined the company's approach since its founding.

Inspiring Workplaces judges noted that Royal has built infrastructure that treats frontline workers as future leaders rather than replaceable labor, describing the company's culture as "intentionally architected rather than simply managed."

Royal Ambulance operates across the San Francisco Bay Area, providing Critical Care Transport, 911 emergency response, interfacility transport, and event medicine services. The company has built a reputation not only for clinical quality but for career development programs that move field clinicians into leadership, management, and clinical education roles.

Royal's CEO and founder, Steve Grau, credited the recognition to the people who show up. "This belongs to every team member who trusted this place with their career and chose to grow here," Grau said. "Five years on this list is a reflection of the culture they've built."

The Inspiring Workplaces recognition process evaluates organizations across employee engagement, well-being, inclusion, leadership, and communication. Royal Ambulance has appeared on the North America list each year since 2022.

For more information about Royal Ambulance and its workforce programs, visit royalambulance.com. To read more about the win: https://www.inspiring-workplaces.com/company/royal-ambulance/

Jacob Sarasohn
Royal Ambulance
+1 510-725-7494
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Royal Ambulance Ranks #6 in North America on 2026 Inspiring Workplaces Top 100

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