Culture Hive and Subjective Launch Agentic Cultural Optimization for Premium CTV via Index Marketplaces

Culture Hive and Subjective Launch Autonomous Cultural Optimization for Premium CTV with Index Exchange.

By partnering with Subjective and Index Exchange, we're making our Cultural Relevance Score segments available in real time, so brands optimize with culture instead of reacting to it.” — Joe Lige CEO, Culture Hive Media Group

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Culture Hive Media Group and Subjective today announced a new Cultural Relevance score (CRS)™ powered decisioning capability available through Index Marketplaces that shifts CTV campaigns from static audience setup to autonomous, culturally intelligent optimization.

Programmatic CTV is one of the fastest-growing channels in digital media, yet most campaigns still rely on static audience definitions and periodic optimization. Culture moves faster than campaign workflows. Brands that can adapt to changing cultural signals in real time are better positioned to build meaningful audience connections.

"Culture isn't static. It evolves constantly, and the technology supporting it has to keep pace. By partnering with Subjective and Index Exchange, we're making our Cultural Relevance Score-powered segments available in real time, giving brands the ability to optimize with culture instead of reacting to it after the fact. " said Joe Ligé, CEO and Founder, Culture Hive Media Group.

At the center of the offering is Culture Hive's Cultural Relevance Score (CRS™), a proprietary framework designed to measure cultural relevance across social signals, behavioral patterns, community identity markers, and shared values. Unlike traditional audience scoring, CRS evaluates cultural fit at the impression level, scoring dozens of dimensions before a buying decision is made. It is a living metric that evolves as culture does.

"Our technologies analyze bid requests in real time to extract the exact cultural context of an impression before making a decision," said Ashley Petrekovic, Co-Founder and COO of Subjective. "Pairing live CRS signals with historical outcomes data means the system does not just react, it anticipates. That is what agentic optimization looks like in practice."

Subjective's decisioning engine continuously evaluates outcomes, predictive audiences, and contextual signals within the bidstream, while CRS™ provides a cultural relevance layer that helps determine how well creative and media align with the audience being reached.

“We’re committed to supporting strong partnerships that help buyers unlock greater value from programmatic advertising,’ said Steve Roach, Head of Business Development at Index Exchange. ‘Bringing CRS-powered cultural intelligence to the sell side through Index Marketplaces enables buyers to incorporate cultural signals into their media buying strategies, helping them scale more relevant and adaptive streaming TV campaigns while simplifying access to advanced curation capabilities.”

Now available through Index Marketplaces, buyers can access advanced cultural curation across global CTV inventory at scale, no manual segment building or monitoring required. As media becomes increasingly automated, cultural intelligence is emerging as the critical signal for campaign performance. This collaboration brings that signal directly into the buying process for the first time at scale.

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About Subjective

Subjective is a leading provider of agentic data and curation infrastructure for CTV. Our real-time agentic AI decisioning engine allows advertisers to reach highly tailored audiences at just the right moment, with a level of transparency and scale not previously possible. To learn more, visit: www.subjective.tv or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Culture Hive

Culture Hive Media Group's mission is to shift the advertising industry from demographic targeting to culture-first activation. Through its proprietary cultural intelligence technology and Cultural Relevance Score (CRS™), the company helps brands better understand and connect with audiences based on shared values, identity, and community—turning cultural fit into a measurable advantage.

About Index Exchange

Index Exchange is a globally trusted independent supply-side platform, powering intelligent decisioning that maximizes value for media owners. As a neutral, conflict-free exchange, we help media owners connect more effectively with the world’s leading brands, enabling marketers to achieve stronger performance while advancing efficiency, transparency, and quality across the programmatic ecosystem. To learn more, visit www.indexexchange.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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